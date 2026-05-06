Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Palantir Meets the Anti-Christ
Last month, a tech lab boasted that it had developed a synthetic cyber-human hybrid. Hon Weng Chong, CEO of Cortical Labs, said he scraped his own brain…
  Charlie Angus / The Resistance
Defying Project 2025
A dramatic realignment of global alliances is underway and Canada, long seen as the scrawny little brother of NATO, is at the centre of it.
  Charlie Angus / The Resistance
Restoring Our Democracy
One of the lessons from the age of Trump and the rise of the far right is this: sitting on the sidelines is no longer an option.
  Charlie Angus / The Resistance
Selling Our Airports to the Oligarchs
Who is going to buy these valuable pieces of Canadian infrastructure? The Americans? The Saudis? The Chinese? A tech billionaire?
  Charlie Angus / The Resistance
What Happens if the Gulf Stream Collapses?
This is not just about our own self-interest but of our obligation to safeguard a liveable future for generations to come.
  Charlie Angus / The Resistance
Alberta Resisters Take the Fight to MAGA
We are witnessing a serious move by the "Make Alberta Great Again" government of Danielle Smith to gerrymander and game the next election.
  Charlie Angus / The Resistance

April 2026

American Psychopath
The man who caused this unprecedented chaos has other things on his mind: His ballroom. And he’s obsessing about having it built.
  Charlie Angus / The Resistance
People Get Ready
The democratic flame is burning bright in Canada.
  Charlie Angus / The Resistance
The Clock Is Ticking on a Global Tragedy
Trump continues to blockade Iran while the Iranians maintain the pressure on the global economy. Meanwhile a looming food crisis is building that could…
  Charlie Angus / The Resistance
Surveillance Pricing
When you shop online, the algorithm knows a heck of a lot more about you than you realize.
  Charlie Angus / The Resistance
Reflections on Why April 28th Matters
The greatest riches that ever came out of a mine, factory, warehouse, or office were the workers going home to their families at the end of the day.
  Charlie Angus / The Resistance
The Slopaganda War
"The propaganda or the slopaganda war has been decisively won by a fundamentalist theocracy in Tehran who totally handed Donald Trump his rear end." …
  Charlie Angus / The Resistance
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