Charlie Angus / The Resistance
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Palantir Meets the Anti-Christ
Last month, a tech lab boasted that it had developed a synthetic cyber-human hybrid. Hon Weng Chong, CEO of Cortical Labs, said he scraped his own brain…
16 hrs ago
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Defying Project 2025
A dramatic realignment of global alliances is underway and Canada, long seen as the scrawny little brother of NATO, is at the centre of it.
May 5
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Restoring Our Democracy
One of the lessons from the age of Trump and the rise of the far right is this: sitting on the sidelines is no longer an option.
May 4
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Selling Our Airports to the Oligarchs
Who is going to buy these valuable pieces of Canadian infrastructure? The Americans? The Saudis? The Chinese? A tech billionaire?
May 4
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What Happens if the Gulf Stream Collapses?
This is not just about our own self-interest but of our obligation to safeguard a liveable future for generations to come.
May 3
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514
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Alberta Resisters Take the Fight to MAGA
We are witnessing a serious move by the "Make Alberta Great Again" government of Danielle Smith to gerrymander and game the next election.
May 2
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April 2026
American Psychopath
The man who caused this unprecedented chaos has other things on his mind: His ballroom. And he’s obsessing about having it built.
Apr 30
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People Get Ready
The democratic flame is burning bright in Canada.
Apr 29
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The Clock Is Ticking on a Global Tragedy
Trump continues to blockade Iran while the Iranians maintain the pressure on the global economy. Meanwhile a looming food crisis is building that could…
Apr 29
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Surveillance Pricing
When you shop online, the algorithm knows a heck of a lot more about you than you realize.
Apr 27
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Reflections on Why April 28th Matters
The greatest riches that ever came out of a mine, factory, warehouse, or office were the workers going home to their families at the end of the day.
Apr 27
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The Slopaganda War
"The propaganda or the slopaganda war has been decisively won by a fundamentalist theocracy in Tehran who totally handed Donald Trump his rear end." …
Apr 26
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© 2026 Charlie Angus
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