Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
Apr 12

When in doubt choose kindness, community, equality and human rights. Sometimes they will hide their message in familiar language but test the message against these Canadian values and you will be able to spot the fascist message.

There was a lot of joking about PM Carney demanding that government correspondence be written in British/Canadian spelling. I believe this is a way to also test if statements are being posted by non-Canadian sources to confuse and divide us.

We must be smart and develop good critical thinking skills.

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Mike Ramsay's avatar
Mike Ramsay
Apr 12

It is a great article Charlie. I’ll bet the USA is knees deep in destabilizing and destroying Canada right now. Here’s what they admit to doing while operating in the era of Rule of Law.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DW3K6ESkePt/?igsh=MTA5bGRrbzhlMmI3bg==

Trump is looking for his next soft target after being bloodied and bruised by Iran. We need to become as undigestible as Ukraine is to Russia, starting with exposing the Quislings and ejecting the Ambassador Hoekstra next time he flaps his gums belligerently.

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