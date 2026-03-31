Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Brian Taylor's avatar
Brian Taylor
Mar 31

I'm glad he lived to see his son win the leadership of the NDP. I sense he was hanging on just for that.

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mimi
Mar 31Edited

What a beautiful story and memory for you <3

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