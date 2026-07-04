I have been thinking a great deal about what to say to the American resisters in this second year of the Trump ascendancy.

When I launched The Resistance, my focus was on rallying Canadians and building national solidarity. I never imagined that it would become a voice of resistance for so many in the United States.

But your letters, messages and acts of resistance have made me realize that the fight for a better world is rooted in tapping the goodwill that exists on both sides of the border.

These are frightening times.

We have witnessed the establishment of the first concentration camps. We have seen the attack on the rule of law intensify. The Trump regime has grown more corrupt, more vicious, and more threatening.

Sadism has become state policy, and this celebration of depravity shows us that much darker abuses are very possible.

I say possible, but not inevitable.

What stands in the path of the fascists and oligarchs is the people’s determination to stand up for the principles on which your nation was founded.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it…

Today also marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Donald Trump has turned it into a trash spectacle of depravity and corruption. He forgets that this is a day for Americans to reflect on the document signed in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, and on its meaning today:

But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.

My advice to the American people is to make those words count.

Where we go from here remains unclear. But The Resistance has shown me that we can get through this if we draw strength and refresh our spirits from the great well of cultural resistance that nourishes both our nations.

That is why today I am sharing my Meidas Canada message about the history of a beautiful song that both the United States and Canada claim as their own.

The truth is This Land is Your Land is a song that belongs to all of us.

Happy Fourth of July, fellow resisters. The fight ahead will be long and difficult but we can reach the other side if we stick together.

Make it a true Independence Day with independence from the gangsters, the oligarchs and the depravity of the man in the White House.

Keep kicking at the darkness.

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