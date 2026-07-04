Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
31m

Great words Charlie, thank you. And especially thank you to all those making those words count - happy 250th July 4th. Those of us who love freedom and caring about our world and fellow people, we appreciate you more than you know. ❤️

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Suzanne and Jacques's avatar
Suzanne and Jacques
17m

Fear, bullying, evil, anger and hate are contagious, especially coming from a so call leader; but so is love, peace, happiness and togetherness. A great portion of humans on this wonderful world are good and peaceful. Don't let the bullies spoil your day. Laugh at them, they don't only look stupid, they ARE Imbeciles.

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