A Movement of Hope & Action
Recently, I sent an email to those who have been following Charlie Angus / The Resistance on Substack, asking them to consider becoming paid subscribers.
Folks really stepped up, thank you!
Paid subscriptions, as well as the additional one-time contributions reader-supporters send, go directly towards the small team behind the scenes who research, write, photograph, create & edit videos, organize tour and town halls, support local activists, and respond to correspondence.
To everyone who reads our essays, sends in suggestions, alerts us to actions happening in their communities and around the world, we value your engagement, feedback, and support more than I can say.
This movement is about building hope and action. The messages you send give me confidence that we can continue to push back the gangsters.
Here’s to you, fellow resisters, thank you for believing in this work and helping to make it possible.
— Charlie
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Shamefaced American here, who is proud and glad to support you Charlie. You do us all a service. Thank you!
Hello Charlie. Today I sent a suggestion to the Prime Ministers Office, using one of their assigned subject lines entitled "Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant" which seemed the only one that fit the purpose. I had asked if there is some way for our government to gain the rights to the following documentary, and get it "out there" to everyone in Canada somehow. I also suggested that it might be a good idea to show this to new Canadians while they are waiting for the Citizenship Ceremony to be held, welcoming them to being New Canadians, so they will know what they are joining us for.
I do hope something comes of this. In my opinion, this is one of the many best and simple things our government could give us for hope right now.
Perhaps, if you still have a little influence in Ottawa, and feel the same way, you could give a little push?
Regards, thank you, and keep up the fight!
OVER CANADA: AN AERIAL ADVENTURE
Director/Producer: Gary McCartie
Documentary: 1999
IMDb Quote:
"From a bird's eye view, OVER CANADA is a beautifully produced, award winning, high definition "aerial adventure" television documentary that unveils the dramatic splendour of the awe-inspiringly vast Canadian landscape."