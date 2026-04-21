Recently, I sent an email to those who have been following Charlie Angus / The Resistance on Substack, asking them to consider becoming paid subscribers.

Folks really stepped up, thank you!

Paid subscriptions, as well as the additional one-time contributions reader-supporters send, go directly towards the small team behind the scenes who research, write, photograph, create & edit videos, organize tour and town halls, support local activists, and respond to correspondence.

To everyone who reads our essays, sends in suggestions, alerts us to actions happening in their communities and around the world, we value your engagement, feedback, and support more than I can say.

This movement is about building hope and action. The messages you send give me confidence that we can continue to push back the gangsters.

Here’s to you, fellow resisters, thank you for believing in this work and helping to make it possible.

— Charlie

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