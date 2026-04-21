Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Lolly Schenck's avatar
Lolly Schenck
Apr 21

Shamefaced American here, who is proud and glad to support you Charlie. You do us all a service. Thank you!

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Teena
Apr 21

Hello Charlie. Today I sent a suggestion to the Prime Ministers Office, using one of their assigned subject lines entitled "Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant" which seemed the only one that fit the purpose. I had asked if there is some way for our government to gain the rights to the following documentary, and get it "out there" to everyone in Canada somehow. I also suggested that it might be a good idea to show this to new Canadians while they are waiting for the Citizenship Ceremony to be held, welcoming them to being New Canadians, so they will know what they are joining us for.

I do hope something comes of this. In my opinion, this is one of the many best and simple things our government could give us for hope right now.

Perhaps, if you still have a little influence in Ottawa, and feel the same way, you could give a little push?

Regards, thank you, and keep up the fight!

OVER CANADA: AN AERIAL ADVENTURE

Director/Producer: Gary McCartie

Documentary: 1999

IMDb Quote:

"From a bird's eye view, OVER CANADA is a beautifully produced, award winning, high definition "aerial adventure" television documentary that unveils the dramatic splendour of the awe-inspiringly vast Canadian landscape."

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