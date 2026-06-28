Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Brian Taylor's avatar
Brian Taylor
3h

There is an underlying story in this article. It's that a formal education is but one pathway to a meaningful life. I spent 10 years in university getting a technical education. Yes, it gave me a leg up in the professional world. But I have come to understand that as the years passed, that education came to mean less and less, overshadowed by experience.

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StandUp12's avatar
StandUp12
4h

I am proud of my Punk Rock education. It has helped shape me into the person I am today…a fellow Resister. Thank you for all that you do Charlie!

Larry’s Hideaway , The Edge…. Wow a blast from the past.

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