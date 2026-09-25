Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Dr. Brian Taylor's avatar
Dr. Brian Taylor
Sep 25

PM Carney's stance on preparedness isn't a new thing. If you were paying attention at the time, the 300,000 volunteer civilian defense force was a signal, as was the announcement of counterinsurgency training for our army. What is new is that the US, embodied in their press, is now paying attention. It is rare for them to look beyond their own border. Now they are, because we are no longer being shy about it.

Maitres chez nous.

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Lanace DeMara's avatar
Lanace DeMara
Sep 25

I think PMMC is preparing our country for any type of scenario with Trump .. our military has been neglected for years & I’m truly glad PMMC is correcting this. Canada needs to be protected on all borders not just the arctic

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