We live in an era where it is often impossible to keep up with the relentless assault on democratic values. Statements and actions that would previously have been considered outrageous are now often met with a mere shrug, as if we have all become numb.

But sometimes it is necessary to pause and reflect on how much the world has changed.

Consider the recent profile in the New York Times of Prime Minister Carney. Such a profile is not surprising: he has emerged as a global leader offering a clear alternative to the Trump regime. The interview was much of what you would expect. The Prime Minister explained his differing views from MAGA while refusing to engage in the mudslinging that has become the norm with Washington’s response to us.

But in the middle of this think piece, a bombshell was dropped.

Carney stated that Canada has been mapping out responses to a possible military threat from the United States. The New York Times noted that he was careful not to say just how far this planning has gone.

Carney presented it in a very cool-headed and pragmatic manner:

“I think you have a responsibility in these roles to look at extreme tail risk. That’s just risk management. That’s not a base case, but it would be irresponsible not to [prepare for such a threat].”

The PM then went on to talk about getting back to mutually beneficial trade and maintaining a relationship with our next-door neighbour.

Stop the presses. Let’s forget the blah-blah about returning to some future time of mutually beneficial trade and reflect on what the Prime Minister said out loud.

Canada is scoping out military scenarios to defend our right to remain an independent nation. This is why the government has massively increased military spending and recruitment.

The planning for dealing with a hostile incursion has been going on for some time, but up until now it was kept under wraps.

All that changed last month when the PM announced a plan to dramatically increase drone capacity in Canada from two thousand units to two million units in a mere two years.

This drone announcement came as General Wade Rutland informed Canadian media that the Joint Operations Command has been planning scenarios for the potential of massive combat operations, including scenarios on Canadian soil.

Nothing like this has ever been said in public before.

I don’t write this to try and panic people. There is no need. Recent polls show that as many as 72% of Canadians believe that a military invasion from the United States is a real possibility.

Prime Minister Mark Carney listening in at the UN (Sept 2026)

Meanwhile, on the other side of the border, MAGA politicians continue to bait us and insult us, while Democrat politicians urge us to start buying their products again.

As if the issue of using violence to coerce us isn’t something we should get hung up about.

Gaslighting 101.

I am pleased the PM has put this threat on the public record. Two years ago such an admission would have created real consternation in Canada, but we are tougher now than when this began. The PM was not sending the message as a warning to Canadians to be prepared. We are prepared.

He sent the message to the United States and to the world. The 80-plus years of friendship between our two nations have been destroyed by the one-sided actions of the White House. Restoring California wine to the shelves or going to Buffalo Bill games because they sing the National Anthem of Canada will not change that.

Repairing this massive breach is not up to us. If there is to be a return to a “mutually beneficial” relationship, it must come from the American side. And we aren’t talking tariffs. We are talking about a failed political system that allows one man in the White House the arbitrary power to threaten violence against democratic neighbours with impunity.

Perhaps the political, legal and media establishment on the other side of the border will address this glaring threat. Perhaps not. Either way, Canadians are moving on. We have mapped out all the scenarios and are on the road to independence.

Celebrating Canada Day Timmins, 2022.

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