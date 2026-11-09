Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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S. Williams's avatar
S. Williams
1h

Beautiful story of Jakob Kepka. What a wonderful way to start my week with so much hope. 💙🇨🇦

Thank you Charlie.

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Kathleen Davidson's avatar
Kathleen Davidson
5m

I love these stories. They give me hope for humanity.

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