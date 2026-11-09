At a recent resistance event, an American woman who had moved to Canada shared an interesting perspective. She felt that a big difference between the two countries was the notion of heroes.

American stories are often built around individual, larger-than-life heroes who change the course of history. Canadians, she noticed, approach our defining historic moments with a more reluctance.

The fact is, even our real heroes aren’t comfortable taking credit.

Take for instance Jakob Kepka and his extraordinary journey as an amputee cycling across Ukraine’s war zone to bring hope.

Jakob is a Canadian-born ex-US Marine who volunteered to go to Ukraine to help refugees. He was already in his sixties but determined to make a difference.

He began working with refugees on the Polish border and then worked to establish a medical clinic. But it was seeing a young war amputee in Lviv that Jakob says changed his life.

Jasob was haunted by the despair in the young man’s face.

The young man, like Jakob, had lost his own leg above-the-knee. The difference was that Jakob had a state-of-the-art prosthetic leg — whereas the young man was hobbling forlornly through the city centre with his parents.

They stared in wonder at Jakob’s prosthetic leg. Jakob felt immense guilt for not reaching out to the young man to reassure him that a better future was possible.

There were so many like him who were victims of the brutal Russian invasion.

As a para-cyclist, he initially thought of biking across Canada to raise funds to purchase prosthetic limbs. But he kept going back to the look of the despair in the young soldier’s face.

Jakob believed if there were one thing he could do to make a difference, it would be to show these young victims of war that there was hope for a better future.

And so, Jakob undertook a 1200 km cycling tour of Ukraine — visiting hospitals, meeting with wounded veterans, and bringing a message of hope to people who desperately needed it.

Jakob eventually had to return to Canada when his cancer came back. He underwent chemotherapy but he never stopped training.

Now in his late 60s, he has just completed a second expedition of hope.

Recently, Meidas Canada invited Jakob onto the show where I sat down with Jakob to discuss his journey. I was moved by his story and said he was a modern-day Terry Fox.

He shook his head and said that he wasn’t even close to what Terry accomplished.

I knew then I was talking with a true Canadian hero.

This morning I want to share my conversation with Jakob with you. Please take the time to watch — his story is one we should all hear.

Fellow resisters, you might also enjoy the beautiful documentary Hope Rising by Peter Guzda and Mykhailo Tymuliak about Jakob’s journey.

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