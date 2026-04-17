Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
Apr 17

You brought tears to my eyes, Mr. Angus. Thank you for your willingness to tell the unvarnished truth about the Criminal Enterprise masquerading as the Trump presidency. I can't tell you how welcome and necessary your analysis is.

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Nancy King's avatar
Nancy King
Apr 17

It hurts to read how corruption operates while escaping justice and wreaking havoc on the world

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