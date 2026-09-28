Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Tracy F. 🇨🇦's avatar
Tracy F. 🇨🇦
Sep 28

I’m tired of the cop out “Trump is just being trump”. I hear it up here too. To the blind ones out there it’s going to be your undoing.

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Robin's avatar
Robin
Sep 28

Charlie, I hope Meidas shares your excellent posting to everyone here in the United States. Everyone in this country needs to read this! The Republican party is a disgrace!

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