Let’s talk about a family wedding and the price of fertilizer.

Last week we learned that Umar Kremlev, a billionaire crony of Vladimir Putin, helped pay for Donald Trump Jr’s wedding. Don Jr’s wife boasted of the cash influx to anyone who would listen.

That same week, Donald Sr. said he was looking to cut off access of essential Canadian fertilizer to the American farm belt. Instead, he was going to cut a deal with the puppet regime of Belarusian dictator Alexandr Luckachenko.

Donald Trump Jr. & Bettina Trump (Hello 2026)

There have been some rumblings in Washington about a possible investigation into Donald Jr’s dealings with the Russians, but don’t count on it. And as for the president’s plan to upend the US farm economy to help Belarus? The media wrote it off as Donald just being Donald again.

Both the wedding and the potash scheme remind us, yet again, of the deep connection between the Trump crime family and Russian interests.

The defining feature of the age of monsters is that open criminality is flaunted before our eyes while everyone in the media, political and legal establishment bends over backwards to ignore the obvious. It leaves you feeling like you are a conspiracy nutter while the White House and their carnival show of traitors carry on.

Let’s consider the trial balloon on potash.

There is a worldwide shortage of fertilizer right now, and the US farm belt (which has been hammered by the tariff war) is dependent on a steady supply of potash delivered by train from Canada.

Without this supply, the farm economy would implode. Trump suggested cutting off Canadian potash and going with Belarus, which has no access to a port and has been choked by European sanctions. They also have no excess potash to supply. Whatever supplies they have would have to be transported through Russia on Russian ships.

Canada is the world’s largest supplier of potash (supplying 90% of American product). We are a reliable customer, providing as much as the US needs at a reliable price. Belarus is the world’s third producer, and Putin’s Russia is second. If Canadian potash were cut off, it would be impossible for American farmers to rely on Belarus without having to deal with top-ups from Russia.

This would be a huge strategic win for Vladimir Putin.

Would this move punish Canada? Not in the least, as the world is desperate for Canadian potash and other markets could easily be found. But it would leave the United States in a dangerously fragile position because its entire agricultural industry would be dependent on shipments from Russia.

Such an insane announcement should have caused massive outrage across the US political spectrum. There should have been a thousand questions asked about the motivation to gamble with the American farm economy to target a democratic ally.

And all to make Putin more powerful.

But such questions just don’t get asked in Washington.

Putin with Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev (AFP)

Which leads me to Donald Jr’s wedding. The issue of a foreign oligarch fronting cash for the president’s son is as outrageous as it gets. But then Donald Jr. has a long history with the Russians. Donald Jr. once bragged to investors that Russian money played an extraordinary role in the Trump real estate empire.

“Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of our assets. We are seeing a lot of money pouring in from Russia.”

In 2016, he was the key player in a secret meeting held with Russian operatives in the Trump Towers to obtain Russian help in the American election.

Such behaviour would normally be considered treason or conspiring with foreign actors. But Don Jr. was just one of many around Trump who were openly working with the Russians to get Trump Sr. elected.

Prior to the influx of money from Russian “banks” and numbered companies, Donald Sr. was a bankrupt failure. His entire business and political history is tied to Russian interests.

Consider his 2016 campaign team.

Paul Manafort was Trump’s campaign chair. Manafort had spent 10 years serving the Russian oligarchs and then went to work for Viktor Yanukovych – Putin’s protégé in Ukraine. When the Ukrainian people forced out Yanukovych, Manafort went to work for the pro-Russian interests in Ukraine as Putin launched the invasion of Donbas and Crimea.

Manafort flew back from his work with the oligarchs to work for free to get Trump elected.

Manafort later went to jail on a whole series of charges.

Trump’s 2016 foreign policy advisor Michael Flynn was also jailed for lying about his contacts with the Russians. The same fate befell Deputy Campaign Chair Rick Gates, who lied about his ties with the Russians.

Jailed as well was George Papadopoulos, who was Trump’s foreign relations advisor.

Another key operative in the Trump 2016 campaign was Carter Page, who was being tracked by the FBI for his connections with the Russians.

According to the Steele dossier, Page flew to Russia just prior to the 2016 convention to meet with Igor Diveykin. He was apparently hoping to get dirt on Hilary Clinton, but Diveykin told Page the dossier they had on Trump was very damaging and “Trump should bear this in mind.”

So what was in that file? UK security expert Christopher Steele prepared a report that stated in his opening paragraph:

“The Russian authorities had been cultivating and supporting US Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump for at least 5 years. Source B asserted that the TRUMP operation was both supported and directed by Russian President Vladimir PUTIN. Its aim was to sow discord and disunity both within the US itself, but more especially within the Transatlantic alliance which was viewed as inimical to Russia’s interests.”

The Steele dossier was denounced and ridiculed by all the major US media outlets even though Steele was the former Russia desk expert at Mi6. He was the guy that US intelligence went to in order to understand what was going on in Putin’s Russia.

And yet the American political and media establishment deep-sixed the findings in the Steele dossier.

The Trump connections to the Russians go back to the late 1970s when he was buying TVs at a knock-off price from a KGB front store in New York. In the 1980s, members of the Semion Mogielivich crime syndicate began to invest in Trump Towers. It was both a way to launder stolen assets while using Trump Tower as a perfect place to run criminal operations like gambling.

In 1987, the Russian spy establishment took an interest in Trump. He was invited by INTOURIST to visit Moscow. INTOURIST has been described as a KGB honey trap for gullible foreigners.

KGB Agent Victor Suvorov described it this way:

“Everything is free. There are good parties with nice girls. It could be a sauna and girls and who knows what else… [everything was under] 24-hour control [with] security cameras and so on… The interest is only one. To collect some information and keep that information about him for the future”

So why would the Russians be interested in a blowhard like Trump? His businesses were failing. No bank would touch him. But he was a very bombastic presence in the American media.

Former KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov said that the Soviet spy system had switched its focus to find

“ego-centric people who lack moral principles – who are either too greedy or who suffer from exaggerated self-importance. These are the people the KGB wants and finds easiest to recruit.”

It was on this trip that former KGB agent Alnur Mussayev claims Trump became a Russian agent under the name Krasnov.

This is the stuff that one would normally file under tinfoil hat conspiracy blather. But I came across an article in Foreign Policy Magazine by security analyst Edward Lucas.

He stated that regardless of whether Trump was the agent Krasnov, his behaviour was exactly like that of a paid agent:

“A few years ago, it would have looked like Mission: Impossible for even the most capable Russian spy [to be an agent in the White House]. Divide the United States from its allies? Check. Discredit its normative power (human rights, the rule of law, democracy, altruism)? Check. Weaken U.S. institutions to make further manipulation easier? Check. One could go on.”

But it’s simpler to try testing the opposite hypothesis. Name one thing that U.S. President Donald Trump has done since taking office that the Kremlin did not like. Crickets.

Soon after the supposed Krasnov incident, money began flowing into Trump’s broken financial empire. As Trump moved towards the White House, the money taps turned into overdrive.

Donald Trump has served the Russian interests faithfully since coming into office. He undermined allies and democracy consistently and has done it boldly and without challenge.

Donald Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office in 2017 and told them that Russia meddling in the election was “No big deal”. ( Getty Images)

I leave the last word to the great anti-fascist historian Timothy Snyder:

“He [Trump] only had a platform because Americans associated with the successful businessman he played on television, a role which was only possible because Russians bailed him out. Fiction rested on fiction rested on fiction. From the Russian perspective, Trump was a failure who was rescued and an asset to be used to wreak havoc in American reality… Trump the winner was a fiction that would make his country lose.”

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