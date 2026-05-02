Alberta is the front line in the fight for democracy in Canada. We are witnessing a serious move by the “Make Alberta Great Again” government of Danielle Smith to gerrymander and game the next election.

Smith, the MAGA Premiere for Alberta, is continually undermining the interests of Albertans and Canada. She has fanned the flames of a very dangerous separatist movement.

We have just learned news that a separatist group has posted the private information of millions of Albertans as part of their campaign to undermine our country. It shows a total disregard for Canada’s laws and the people of Alberta.

Fortunately, there are incredible grassroots resistance teams working full out to defend real democracy in Canada. The Smith government have been thrown back on their heels.

This morning I’d like to share with you my interview with Meidas Canada Network contributor, Jenny Yeremiy, who is working to rally Albertans to stop the gerrymandering. We also discuss the need for the federal government to launch a serious investigation into foreign interference in Alberta.

I hope you take the time to watch.

Fellow resisters, if you want to show your support for the fight, sign the petition calling on the government of Canada to take the threat of foreign interference in the Alberta separatist movement seriously.

https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-7340

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