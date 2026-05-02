Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦's avatar
🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦
5d

What about the Alberta electors information? Huge deal. And she is speaking with pollievre, Hoekstra and some other trumper next week. This must be stopped.

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Dorothy King's avatar
Dorothy King
5d

Great interview. So good to hear about the efforts being made out west from here on the east coast. We have our own premier problems here (Houston, N.S.), and I must say it's disheartening to see so many of the underhanded tactics used by the US republican party being used by Conservatives here. I am proud of the efforts Canadians of all stripes are making, but as you continue to say, Charlie and Jenny, we can't let up... the fight is far from over and we need to bring more people on board. I'm trying to get a garden in, train the dog, do the dishes AND stand up for democracy... it's going to take everything we've got, friends!

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