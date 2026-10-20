The people of Alberta sent a resounding message to the world: Canada will not be divided.

We will not be undermined by BOTs and foreign threats.

We stand together in a time of growing darkness.

The poll numbers are extraordinary, as high as 89% in traditional blue strongholds like Calgary. This was a total rout. We put the run on those who would divide us.

But the work is far from over.

There needs to be accountability for the open interference from the State Department and the US embassy. A full investigation is needed, and the government must name names.

We need a criminal investigation into the theft of personal data of three million citizens in Alberta.

As for Danielle Smith’s attempt to get a mandate to demonize immigrant families, the Carney government needs to stand up to her. She has been allowed to sow chaos for too long.

Canada is stronger today, and MAGA has suffered a great defeat.

Love you, my fellow patriots on this beautiful land.

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.