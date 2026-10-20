Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Colin Principe's avatar
Colin Principe
6d

There also needs to be an investigation into Russian influence. Some of the moves in the separatist campaign are straight out of Putin’s playbook.

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Ariadne Thread's avatar
Ariadne Thread
6d

American here. So glad for this. I've been watching and this is wonderful news.

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