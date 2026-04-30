The fallout from the disaster in the Strait of Hormuz is shaking the global economy and threatening global energy shocks and famine.

But the man who caused this unprecedented chaos has other things on his mind:

His ballroom.

And he’s obsessing about having it built.

This is par for the course for Donald Trump, a dangerous narcissist who has shown zero empathy or consideration for anyone else.

Author Bret Easton Ellis could never come up with a character with anything close to the level of malicious intent as the American Psycho in the White House.

I say this because it is vitally important that we know exactly what we are dealing with as we attempt to negotiate cross-border trade and global security.

There are elements of his psychopathy that, on their own, might just seem odd — like the fact that he shows no emotional connection with any kind of pet.

It has always been a factor in American presidents’ relationships with their dogs. Remember Nixon with his dog, Checkers? Who doesn’t like dogs?

Or cats? Or even a goldfish?

Trump has no interest.

And then there are children.

All presidents take the time to visit children’s wards or encourage young readers in the school. George W. Bush Jr was meeting a grade school class on the morning of 9/11.

There is a photograph of Trump sitting at a desk, with children standing at a distance, as he signed an executive order gutting funding for the federal Department of Education.

Kids used as props to cut resources for their own classrooms.

Trump has shown zero regard for children.

Senator Elizabeth Warren denounced the staged event,

“Trump is telling public school kids in America that their futures don’t matter. Billionaires like Trump and Musk won’t feel the difference when after-school programs are slashed, class sizes go up and help for families to pay for school gets cut. But working families, students, and teachers will pay a heavy price.”

And then there is his hatred of Canadians. It is not simply that he is talking tough. He has a visceral hatred for our nation and people.

I began this thread wondering to myself that if Trump couldn’t get along with Canadians, then who could he get along with? And the more I thought about it, the more I realized that he has alienated every friend the United States has and has worked to isolate the American people from neighbours and allies.

That is psychopathic.

Let’s never forget the horrific details of child rape and beating allegations that can be found in American court filings, FBI documents and the Epstein files.

The allegations are not just sickening but show a level of cold-blooded viciousness that, if true, is terrifying to contemplate.

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