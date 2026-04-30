Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Grasci Luxembourg's avatar
Grasci Luxembourg
7d

You guys drive him crazy? Imagine what Californians and Oregonians do to his brain.

Perspective: he seems to hate unconditionally and for free, if he loves, it's likely conditionally and strictly transactional.

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Joan MacLeod's avatar
Joan MacLeod
7d

100% Charlie and thank you for all you're doing to keep people informed.

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