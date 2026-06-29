Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Canadian Returnee's avatar
Canadian Returnee
24m

Wannabe Americans are a problem but the Canadian bureaucracy has no sense of urgency as usual

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Catzy's avatar
Catzy
4m

Brexit was in the files too. They have been planning this...

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