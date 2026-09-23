Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Wong's avatar
Mike Wong
Sep 23

It really is surrealistic to a small country like Canada being thrusted in geopolitics.

On the flip side in our past Canada has punched above it's weight in world events.

In the UN speech the PM pledged $100 millions dollars for Gaza. That takes courage to do.

Staying on the right side of history is not expedient or inexpensive. But it is the right thing to do.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Deli Lanoux's avatar
Deli Lanoux
Sep 23

I'm so very proud of y'all, our wonderful neighbors to the north!! I can hardly wait to visit more of your country next year.

Reply
Share
32 replies
182 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture