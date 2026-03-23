Donald Trump made a chilling boast the other day. He bragged that not only does he have the power to economically destroy the sovereign nation of Cuba, but that

“I can do whatever I want with it.”

This is the language of a demented Caesar or mob boss. And it’s the language of U.S foreign policy in 2026.

But in Cuba, we are seeing strong signs of resistance.

Even before the latest blockade, the United States’ ongoing economic pressure was costing the country $5–7 billion in annual damages. Canadian solidarity movements have pressured the Canadian government to respond, but $8 million in food aid is only a fraction of what is needed. There is a serious strain on hospitals and infrastructure.

Containers 4 Cuba (C4C) is a fundraising and political action project led by retired UNIFOR members Ben Lefebvre, Colin Argyle, and Ken Luckhardt.

Aid is sent directly to Cuba through the Toronto and Niagara Warehouse of Hope.

This past November, C4C shipped over $700,000 worth of aid for under $10,000. On March 7, 2026, a second container of medical supplies and food aid was loaded for Santiago de Cuba.

C4C has received support from national and provincial unions and individual locals, and has been endorsed by the Ontario Federation of Labour.

Here’s how can help:

If you are in a union or other organization, assign a Cuba solidarity representative to work with C4C and the Canadian Network on Cuba If you want to get involved as a volunteer to help load supplies and containers, contact Colin Argyle at containers4cuba@gmail.com Tax-deductible financial contributions can be made:

By e-transfer to niagarawarehouseofhope@gmail.com, please indicate donation is for Containers 4 Cuba

By cheque to The Niagara Warehouse of Hope at 46 Broadway Ave., St Catharines, ON, L2M 1M4, please indicate donation is for Containers 4 Cuba

Canadians have deep ties to the people of Cuba, and we can’t sit on the sidelines at this time. We need to be pressuring our political leaders to side with a hemispheric neighbour. If Trump can do this to Cuba, he will think that he can do the same to us.

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