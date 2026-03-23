Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Gary L Wood's avatar
Gary L Wood
Mar 23

I will support Cuba. Why don't other democracies begin sanctioning the Trump samily for their actions vs Cuba and for the actions taken against Venezuela and Iran. I don't understand why we let him get away with this.

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M & J Gyokery's avatar
M & J Gyokery
Mar 23

Thank you for the information Charlie. I know every little bit helps. Even a few dollars can make a difference in a poor persons life.

Well, so much for the Nobel Peace Prize. What a bastard.....he always was one and always will be.

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