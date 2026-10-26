A key vote at the United Nations this week will define Canada’s stance in this era of gangster politics.

The vote calls for an end to Trump’s attempt to strangle the people of Cuba through an illegal blockade.

Canada has been a long-time friend of the Cuban people. Even during the militant anti-communist days of Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon, the Canadian government withstood pressure to break with the Cuba.

So many Canadians travel to Cuba every year and have built incredible relations of trust and friendship. This is why it was such a shock that David Lametti, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations, decided to sit on the sidelines on a vote to end the embargo last July.

It was a breach of decades of solidarity between Canada and Cuba.

Was Prime Minister Carney attempting to win favour with Marco Rubio?

If so, he needs to reflect on the fact that if Cuba’s sovereignty can be crushed, then those same mechanisms will be applied to our nation. The Project 2025 manifesto makes its determination to crush sovereignty across the hemisphere loud and clear.

The Prime Minister declared a new vision for the world at the Davos gathering, where he stated our determination to create:

“a new order that embodies our values, like respect for human rights, sustainable development, solidarity and territorial integrity of states.”

We must put those words into action.

It is unconscionable that Marco Rubio and the Trump regime have unilaterally blockaded the country, cutting off key supplies to the nation.

On October 27 or 28, the United Nations will hold a new vote calling for an end to the embargo. The Canadian government must stand for Canadian values, no matter what kind of threats Marco Rubio makes behind the scenes.

Fellow resisters, I encourage you to email Prime Minister Mark Carney at mark.carney@parl.gc.ca and contact your Member of Parliament to demand that Canada vote to end the embargo against Cuba.

P.S. Last week, I had the privilege of attending a cultural gathering at the Cuban embassy in Ottawa. I’ve linked a short video we put together from the evening for Meidas Canada — I hope you’ll take the time to watch.

https://youtube.com/shorts/DDqodMpBZKA?si=XQ_3dUvjd0l4rvXv

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