Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Charlie Angus / The Resistance
11h

To look up your Member of Parliament, go here and type in your postal code: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en

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Judy Morningstar's avatar
Judy Morningstar
9h

Thanks for the heads-up. I just wrote to PM and MP. USA won't give us any brownie points for supporting their reprehensible action, so why try?! Embargoing Cuba is so against Canadian values. We need to yell loud that this is not OK.

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