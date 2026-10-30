Things are going very badly for the White House. You can tell from the obsessive rhetoric about Canada.

On the one hand, Donald Trump claims a trade deal is imminent because Canadians are begging for tariff relief.

Lol.

Trump is trying to reassure angry voters that if they vote for his minions, he might just put out the economic dumpster fire that he caused.

The response from Canadian officials has been polite eye-rolling.

Spokespeople for Canada point out that while the White House has shifted away from its belligerent, take-it-or-leave-it bombast of the past summer, but that no deal is on the table.

The trade war is hurting the United States big time, and it is starting to sink in with the extremist ideologues driving the American economy. But are they about to change direction?

Not a chance.

You can see it in Ambassador Pete Hoekstra’s rhetoric. He is already blaming Canada for election losses in Michigan and Maine.

Those elections haven’t even happened yet. Clearly, the political chickens are coming home to roost.

A recent report from the Atlantic Council, the non-partisan US think tank on foreign affairs, shows how much damage Canada is inflicting on the United States.

Authors Madeline Chalecki and Delnaz Ghadiali write that Canada’s $20 billion counter-tariffs might seem small in terms of the larger US economy, but

“the effects are concentrated and politically salient. They pack an economic punch.”

The punch is coming in the form of a series of very focused body blows.

The report states that Canada has succeeded in

“bringing the trade war into some of the country’s most competitive political races and is changing the political calculus [of mid-term voters].”

That’s not interference, Pete. It’s how Canada fights back against tyranny.

Charlie with a local resister in Toronto who holds a Buy Anything But America sign

The Atlantic Council provides several examples of the focused hits Canada is delivering. Take the paper tariffs, which are hitting hard in Michigan, where kraft paper exports are 100% dependent on Canada. In Alabama, oven manufacturers are reeling because 95% of their export market is in Canada.

And let’s not forget that Trump hit us with a toilet paper tariff. Did he not realize their domestic industry is 75% dependent on the Canadian export market and imports Canadian softwood? Our counter-tariff is hurting big time.

As for Trump’s ranting about Canadian dairy products, he has killed the Wisconsin trade in blue cheese, where 88% of the product was bound for Canada.

Do those farmers think they can make up the losses in Europe with Trump openly attacking European democracies and siding with Putin?

North Dakota’s export market depends 81% on Canada, while its domestic market relies on imports of Canadian agricultural supplies and fertilizer.

They are feeling the heat.

And this doesn’t even touch on the collapse of the California wine industry, the American whiskey trade, or the massive losses in tourism.

Any small business owner will tell you that if you pick fights with your customers, you won’t last long. This is something that should have been apparent to the likes of Pete Navarro and Howard Lutnick as they amped Trump up on his false dairy war.

It has been said derisively that Canada was a mere mouse compared to the American elephant. Well, the mouse has roared.

When I see Hoekstra blaming Canada for the expected losses in Michigan and Maine, I feel insulted.

What? Just two states?

C’mon, Canadians, we can do a lot more damage than that.

Let’s get to it.

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