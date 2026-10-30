Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Rena Legere's avatar
Rena Legere
43m

True Charlie. He's that wild animal being slowly backed into a corner and he's starting to spit and growl. He's scared to death and looking for a way out. Handcuffs and a straight jacket come to mind.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
17m

Yes, we can do better, but maybe instead of States, let’s get focused go after the billionaires funding this shit. To start, if you still shop at Amazon, cancel your Prime account and stop shopping there. Get off of FB, IG, and X and write to all levels of government to tell them to do the same (trust me this will also benefit your mental health). Once we cause damage to these billionaires, we can move onto the next set.

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