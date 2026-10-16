Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Dave Brox's avatar
Dave Brox
Oct 16

"The Canadian government told the Palestinians that our decision to recognize their right to statehood was dependent on holding elections." WTF!! This is absurd. Israel has murdered many tens of thousands and displaved millions of Palestinians, and Canada expects them to hold elections? When? How? As soon as they've buried their dead and erected enough tents? What a crazy, fucked-up world.

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
Oct 16

I am very shocked and saddened that the Canadian government, and all governments for that matter, is not speaking out against genocide.

It has now set the precedent that if Ukraine, South Korea, Taiwan or even Canada, is attacked by a stronger power, that GENOCIDE is perfectly acceptable against people that are not able to defend themselves.

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