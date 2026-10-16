Earlier this month, Doctors Against Genocide reached out, asking that I help spread the word about a brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing being carried out in a small Palestinian farming village in Ramallah.

The attack on Al-Mughayyir is part of a systemic escalation of violence, sexual assault and murder against the unarmed Palestinian population of the West Bank.

The terror campaign is also being directed against children and schools. I urge you to read the report prepared by the Doctors Against Genocide.

Families in the village have few avenues to share their story, so I agreed to use my platform.

As I sat down to write about what was happening, I learned that the Canadian government had just issued a statement on Palestine.

But not in the way I’d hoped.

Canada joined France, the UK, and Australia in scolding Palestine over their failure to hold elections. The Canadian government told the Palestinians that our decision to recognize their right to statehood was dependent on holding elections.

Canada’s public message that the Palestinians haven’t kept up their end of the bargain filled the media airwaves, sucking out any attention that the situation in Al-Mughayyir might have gotten.

Minister Anita Anand’s press release certainly drew a lot more attention than the news that eight-year-old Shahd Abdul Razzaq al Najjar had been murdered by an Israeli drone copter.

The United Nations reports that Israeli forces are murdering a Palestinian child every day in the kindermord of Palestine.

At Al-Mughayyir, 14-year-old Aws Hamdi Naasan was murdered when settlers shot up a school.

Such an appalling situation should have been worth a statement from Canada.

Instead, the Foreign Minister “regrets” that the Palestinians aren’t more focused on setting up polling booths and going door-to-door to register eligible voters.

Never mind the fact that nobody has any clue how many thousands of “voters” are still buried beneath the rubble while rescue workers are targeted by double-tap automated “kill chains”.

A VILLAGE UNDER SIEGE

I encourage Minister Anita Anand to travel to Al-Mughayyir to understand what is really happening on the ground.

This village has 3,300 people. Their economy is based on the harvest from their olive, fig and almond trees. The area once hosted more than 18,000 sheep, but Israel has choked off their fields. Illegal settlers and the military occupy 42,000 of the village’s 43,000 dunam territory [a dunam is roughly 1,000 square metres].

That is 97% of the village’s land.

The Israelis have used bulldozers to uproot over 12,000 olive trees. Another 6,000 trees have been deliberately sprayed with poisonous chemicals.

Killing the land is part of a longstanding strategy to make life impossible for Palestinian people. This strategy is documented with frightening detail in the book The Ungrounding: The Architecture of Genocide by Eyal Weizman.

Weizman and his team have been undertaking a full forensic analysis of the deliberate destruction of buildings, landmarks and the very fields on which the people of Gaza count for survival. He also documents how the total war on Palestinian land has been Israeli policy going back to the Nakba.

This strategy of destroying the land to destroy the people has been extended into the West Bank.

The settlers have also been targeting water supplies, irrigation hoses and carrying out increasing levels of violence against the people. They throw tear gas grenades into the homes of families or drag people out of their cars to beat them.

So far, 15 people in the village have been murdered, and more than 700 - including children - have been wounded.

People are increasingly afraid to leave their homes.

Fellow resisters, please take a minute to contact your elected representative and urge them to act.

Canadian Members of Parliament: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en/search

United States House of Representatives: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Anita Anand: Anita.Anand@parl.gc.ca

Canada must impose sanctions on Israel and denounce the attempt to destroy the Palestinian people of the West Bank.

The villagers have shared their story; now it’s our responsibility to make sure their voices are heard.

A Palestinian boy holds his schoolbook behind razor wire erected by Israeli settlers, to prevent children from going to school in Umm Al Khair. Israeli soldiers stand by. Photo credit: Khaleel Alhathaleen

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