Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Anna Bell's avatar
Anna Bell
Apr 5

Now this is a real Easter message. Thank you Charlie for your coverage - we need to know more than the news headlines give us. Thank God for leaders like Pope Leo. Strength and courage in these hard times! Enough of the religious rhetoric already!

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Canadian Cassandra✨💗🇨🇦's avatar
Canadian Cassandra✨💗🇨🇦
Apr 5

Also?

The Original Humans in Canada 🇨🇦

Remember all too well

What religion can do…💔

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