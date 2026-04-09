Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
Apr 9

All the more reason to support Ukraine 🇺🇦 as an example and as a lesson on how to resist evil and stupidity with EVERYTHING you have.

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Canadian Cassandra✨💗🇨🇦's avatar
Canadian Cassandra✨💗🇨🇦
Apr 9

Beautifully said. Both my grandparents on my dads side were in Our 🇨🇦 Air Force.

My father was in Our Navy

My ancestors came from Poland and Ireland

We who stand up and say No

Will not stop 🛑

Until what is broken

Gets made proper.

By the people

For the people…

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