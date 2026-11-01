Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
10h

Trump is the ultimate con artist, a corrosive old rat chewing through institutions, trust, and basic reality. Every crisis becomes a stage for his ego, every lie another brick in a wall of bullshit built to protect himself. He struts around like a saviour while leaving chaos, division, and endless drama in his wake. The scam is always the same: loud promises, cheap slogans, zero accountability. Beneath the bluster sits an ageing hustler desperately selling yesterday’s nonsense to anyone still willing to buy it.

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Walter Shoup's avatar
Walter Shoup
10h

Agree. Crypto is an intrinsically worthless financial asset. The house of cards built on it is technically impressive, but it doesn't change the underlying worthlessness. Binance has covered 90% of the lost crypto from the theft hack from company reswerves and claims users will not bear the losses from the last 10%, while withdrawals are expected to resume Sunday Nov. 1. Crypto is obviously not safe, and the big heist cost the company $6.3-billion. As the credit card TV commercial tag line goes, "What's in your wallet?"

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