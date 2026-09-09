Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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F Batycki's avatar
F Batycki
Sep 9

Thank you, Charlie. I’ve been having nightmares about this! I live in Calgary. I’ve read history. I’ve written to my MLA, and I’ve written to Smith’s office. One time I wrote about her health care a d gotten replies about something entirely different. Smith’s public pronouncements are designed to confuse and / or to rile up the right wingers in this province and there are a lot of those! The first nine questions for the upcoming referendum are framed as financial or budget questions, but they are thickly disguised ‘should we get rid of those nasty money sucking immigrants?’ questions! Smith has turned our health care system into one that is great for the rich and to hell with the rest of us system. There was relative silence on that. If we thought wait times were long before, well then, hunker down, build a campfire, wrap yourselves in fur pelts and settle in for the next few years. There are other things too. My husband is over 75 so he can no longer have a fecal test kit for occult blood. The government has decided old folk are headed for the head anyway. I bet the rich can have a test a week if they so desired no matter their age. I am scared. I’ve said that before. Now, I’m scared, but I’m also as angry as all get out! Those of us who want to stay as part of the best country ever, Canada, Canada, Canada must vote. We can’t not vote. We must crush the reich wingers who strut about the streets thinking the coming storm won’t hurt them and theirs.

Golly, Charlie, you bring out the rant in this old gal. The fight is on.

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Ken Fisher's avatar
Ken Fisher
Sep 9

"Smith has made it clear she has little interest in addressing the obvious issues of foreign money, BOT farms and fake sites spreading division in Alberta. And yet, more and more cyber experts are warning that we are witnessing the same Russian playbook that helped drive the rise of the AfD." What are we doing about this?

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