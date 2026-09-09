“What Americans don’t understand is how connected the alt-right is. It is a coordinated global movement.” - Christopher Wylie, Cambridge Analytica Whistlebower

The world is waking up to the nightmare prospect that the extremist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has won a decisive victory in the recent state elections in Saxony, Germany. The victory of this far-right anti-immigrant party has sent shockwaves through European capitals.

France’s European affairs minister, Benjamin Haddad, stated:

“To see the far right ⁠prevail in the German regional election marks a very grave moment for Europe.”

Alarm bells have been ringing for some time that the growing rise of the AfD is tied to massive Russian interference and disinformation. In 2023, Thomas Haldenwang, president of Germany’s secret service, warned of widespread interference by the Russians in driving the disinformation campaigns being promoted by the AfD.

The payback to Russia is obvious – destabilizing a major European power and pushing the anti-Ukraine narrative that has been embraced by the AfD.

But in the Saxony election, both the Kremlin and the White House are celebrating.

AfD members celebrate their win on September 6th. (Filip Singer / EPA)

If we go back to the notorious Munich conference in February 2025, we see the moment that JD Vance put Europe on notice. He made it clear that the United States was no longer on the side of the stable democracies of Europe but would ally with political parties that shared MAGA values and notions of “free speech.

This message was widely interpreted as promotion of the extremist AfD rhetoric.

In March 2026, Marco Rubio sent a cable to US embassies to establish fake front groups, hire academics and supposed community leaders to carry out pro-American disinformation campaigns in the nations where they are set up.

Rubio instructed the embassies to work with the Department of War’s Psychological Operations unit. This is a military psyops unit known as MISO (Military Information Support Operations). It works out of the Pentagon under Pete Hegseth.

The German government called out this psyops campaign in July 2026. They officially warned the US Embassy against interfering in the German election through a scheme of offering grants to European think tanks, charities, and individuals to:

“address national sovereignty, migration, censorship and lawfare challenges in line with shared political philosophy, law and our common western civilizational heritage.”

The other big player in the AfD election was tech giant Elon Musk, who used the X platform to spread their message. Right-wing politician Ulrich Siegmund gave a shout-out to Musk for helping deliver the victory:

“Thank you, @elonmusk, for your support and for your clear and highly important perspective on the political developments of our time — including here in Germany.”

But the champagne corks aren’t just popping in the Kremlin and Washington.

In Danielle Smith’s office, there are those who are over the moon. Her executive director Bruce McAllister reposted a speech from AfD Alice Weidel denouncing the direction of Germany. He wrote:

“Finally, someone on a major stage saying it out loud instead of hiding behind slogans. Shout it from the rooftops please, Alice! You can’t run a welfare state, bring in millions who need support, and keep energy prices this high without the books blowing up. It’s also tearing up the social fabric and native culture. People are waking up. Now watch the mainstream media ignore all of it - while twisting themselves into pretzels, labelling her alt-right anyway.”

Maple MAGA has been building links with the AfD. In 2023, far-right German politician Christine Anderson toured Canada, met with a number of Conservative MPs and was invited to a party at the Petroleum Club in Calgary.

At that time, Danielle Smith was careful to distance her party from the AfD. But since then, anti-immigrant rhetoric has been seeping into the language of Alberta separatists and UCP players.

Alberta has become a hotbed of both Russian and American political interference. Numerous reports have been issued on the role of foreign actors in spreading division in Alberta. A recent report entitled National Unity Under Threat named both Russia and America as key players in driving the disinformation narrative.

If the US embassy in Germany had instructions to hire front groups in Germany, what is the role of the US embassy in Canada, where there are close relations between Pete Hoekstra and Danielle Smith?

Smith has made it clear she has little interest in addressing the obvious issues of foreign money, BOT farms and fake sites spreading division in Alberta. And yet, more and more cyber experts are warning that we are witnessing the same Russian playbook that helped drive the rise of the AfD.

I have attempted to get Canada’s foreign interference commissioner Anton Boegman to look into foreign threats in the Alberta referendum. In particular, I asked for an investigation into the meetings between Alberta separatists and top US officials, where discussions were apparently held about a $500 million fund to help the break-up of our country.

Unfortunately, the commissioner’s office showed little interest.

Chiefs of Alberta have called on the RCMP to launch a treason investigation into the actions of Smith and her government in breaking up the country. That request has gone nowhere.

More and more questions are rising about interference in the referendum, but the federal government is sitting on the sidelines.

Look to Germany, my fellow Canadians.

The Maple MAGA crew are very focused on replicating the dark success of the AfD here in Canada. We need to know what we are up against. We need to stop it before it undermines our resistance to the fascist threat on the border.

Anti-AfD protests in Germany (AP 2026)

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