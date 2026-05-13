This past week, a giant gold statue of Donald Trump was unveiled at the billionaire’s golf club. Evangelical and Jewish religious leaders were on hand to offer prayers.

The symbolism of the criminal from Mar-a-Lago being set up as a Golden Idol should have been obvious to anyone who has ever watched Charlton Heston smash the Ten Commandments or spent a day in Sunday School.

But the MAGA faithful missed the irony.

They bowed their heads and put their hands on their hearts. And just in case there was any uncertainty, Trump’s pastor Mark Burns (a candidate for Congress in South Carolina’s 3rd District) assured them that they weren’t praying to a golden idol. They were praying for a man who loved Jesus.

It was peak MAGA Jesus.

I couldn’t help thinking about the pulp paperback The Late Great Planet Earth.

The book was written in 1970 by Hal Lindsey, a messianic tugboat captain. He claimed to have written the definitive guidebook for identifying the Anti-Christ and preparing for the end of the world.

I was 12 years old when I read The Late Great Planet Earth. It was a wild ride that threw together a grab bag of geopolitical problems with random texts from the Old Testament and the Book of Revelation.

I learned that Daniel, who wrote about a 10-horned beast in 167 BC, was actually warning about the rise of the European Union trading bloc.

Or that as far back as 590 BC, Ezekiel saw the threat from communist Russia and China. He used code names Gog and Magog so that only the faithful would know.

The Late Great book fit perfectly into the industry of conspiracy paperbacks that dominated the seventies — Chariots of the Gods, the Mothman Prophecies, Kennedy conspiracy books, UFO cover-ups, lurid exposes about cult leaders like Jim Jones and Charles Manson.

The Late Great Planet Earth left them all in the dust. It outsold every book in the United States in the 1970s. At one time, Lindsey had three separate books on the New York Times bestseller list.

But its political impact has been far more than the number of books sold. The Late Great Planet Earth set right-wing American Christianity on a fifty-year fever journey of apocalyptic conspiracy.

If you wonder why Evangelical MAGA is so focused on Israel, it’s because Lindsey told them that Israel was “the fuse of Armageddon.” According to Lindsey, you can’t get to the Apocalypse (the lifting of the veil) without Israel being a strong military force in the Middle East.

But did anyone ask Lindsey what made him so sure?

He based his end-time calculations on the quote from Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, where he told his disciples, “This generation will not pass away until all these things take place.” Most biblical scholars believed Jesus was referring to the fall of Jerusalem (AD 70).

But Lindsey, who went from tugboat captain to running a commune, knew better.

He divined that since Israel was reformed as a state in 1948, Jesus was referencing a mystical clock that started ticking in the 1950s. And since the average length of a generation was 40 years, the end of the world would begin by the late 1980s. That wild hop, skip and jump has driven the often bizarre marriage between right-wing Evangelism and the Israeli lobby ever since.

Which brings us back to the golden idol.

One of the key reasons that the conspiracy church has been so amped up on Lindsey is that he provided a guide for identifying the Anti-Christ — the political figure who was the necessary element for bringing about the chaos and the darkness of the end times.

Lindsay’s gut feeling was that the Anti-Christ would be the head of the UN. Others named Barack Obama, Bill Clinton. Bill Gates. George Soros. You get the picture.

Democrats. Progressives. The Woke.

But could there be a more appropriate anti-Christ than a convicted criminal who sells gold Bibles and depicts himself as king, pope and Jesus? If any democrat politician committed similar blasphemies, the far right would be beside themselves.

But Trump the larcenous criminal has been increasingly tied to the MAGA Jesus cult. This MAGA Jesus tells his disciples to arm themselves with the AR-15 in preparation for a White Supremacist Armageddon.

It is a cult that has moved from the far fringes of the White Supremacist shoot-out at Ruby Ridge in 1992 to the insiders in charge of the war preparations in Iran today. Perhaps for this reason, the Curia opted to elect an American Pope – someone who could call out the increasingly unhinged hate cult tied to the Trump theocracy.

When Pope Leo spoke of a “handful of tyrants” ravaging the world, it was obvious who he was speaking about:

“But woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.”

The comments enraged Trump and his loyal house ministers. They unleashed attacks on the Pope, claiming that, not only was Trump closer to Jesus but that Trump knew more about the bible than the biblical scholar in charge of the Vatican.

Trump’s narcissistic depiction of himself as Christ serves two purposes. The first satisfies his increasingly unhinged ego. The second follows his longstanding pattern of deliberately debasing the beliefs of those forced to publicly bow before him.

He has debased Christian values again and again without any of his bible crowd ever stepping up in protest.

And so it is with the golden idol.

Nobody is forcing the members of the MAGA Jesus cult to kiss the feet of the golden idol. They are lining up eagerly.

If that isn’t a sign of the end times, I don’t know what is.

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.