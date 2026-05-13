Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Pam Abernathy's avatar
Pam Abernathy
2h

As an old lady in the former usa (now The Fourth Reich of DJT), I hope for my 70th birthday later this year for this Titanic to sink with DJT & his synchophants aboard.

I AM THE RESISTANCE.

Disabled but alive.

VOTE.

Speak up and speak out.

We appreciate & cherish our Canadian Resistance more than words can describe.

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The Fact And Just The Facts's avatar
The Fact And Just The Facts
3h

“for a man who loves Jesus.” Don’t make me die laughing. 🤣 😂

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