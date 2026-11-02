Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CRONE CROWING's avatar
CRONE CROWING
16h

💕🍁 Happy Anniversary Brit & Charlie!🍁💕

It is nothing short of transcendent. Over decades, you simply chose to follow your conscience, quietly swimming against the current when the rest of the world chose the ease of the shore. You didn't set out to be heroes; you just refused to let apathy, cruelty, and injustice dictate your steps.

Yet here you are, decades later, standing as bedrock protectors of democracy in one of history’s darkest hours. On the eve of these midterms, as we celebrate your anniversary, it feels entirely surreal to witness how a lifetime of quiet, defiant choices has culminated in this moment. By stubbornly following your hearts, you didn't just find your own way ~ you built a sanctuary that now inspires a multitude to stand up, resist the flow, and fight for what is right.

💕🍁💕🍁💕🍁💕🍁💕🍁💕🍁💕🍁💕

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mike Wong's avatar
Mike Wong
16h

Wow talk about swimming against the tide.

It takes a lot of guts to make commitments without a clear plan.

Letting life happen.

Congratulations on your anniversary.

Reply
Share
167 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture