The midterms are here.

Across the United States, there has been an incredible build-up to this moment. Change may be in the air, but around the world, the storms are gathering.

There are warnings of a mass casualty event in Moscow. False flag or real?

At the same time, the US Army is teaching its soldiers how to dig mass graves. Coincidence?

And the media in the UK are advising people to store food and emergency supplies. Wtf?

I suppose I should use this post to make one final plea for people in the United States to get out and do their part. But if you’re reading this, then you know what has to be done.

On this Day of the Dead, I am giving myself a slight break from social media. After two weeks on the road with the Meidas Canada Town Halls and writing for The Resistance Substack, I am going to spend some time working outside on our ramshackle property.

Winter is just around the corner, and it’s time to put the yard tools away and make sure we are ready for the coming cold. This might be the first year in memory that I get the winter tires on before the first blizzard.

I love the darkest month. It is the hunkering down season. For me, there is no better time to consider rejuvenation than November.

Just as the daylight savings clock turns over in November (a day I particularly love), I reset my own internal clock — remembering where I have been over the last number of years and thinking where we might be going.

My wife Brit tells me that this is the Gaelic festival of “Samhain” — Celtic “New Year” — when the harvest ends and the dead season begins.

I was born at the beginning of the dark season. So was Brit.

And we were married in November, on the Day of the Dead.

We moved in together 44 years ago on Halloween 1982. I was 19, and she was 22. We had known each other for two months.

Three years later, we were married on November 2nd.

“Nobody gets married on the Day of the Dead,” my mother implored when we announced the date for the wedding.

But we thought it was a perfect day to tie the knot.

The wedding began with bright sunshine. Andrew Cash sang Neil Young’s “Come’s a Time” as we came down the aisle.

Jesuit activist Father Michael Czerny (now a cardinal and the Pope’s right hand in the Vatican) declared “God wants revolution” in the sermon.

And then the piper piped us into two days of relentless cold rain and stormy winds.

I was a dishwasher, and Brit had just finished university. We didn’t have a penny between us, but we managed to get possession of a house in Toronto’s east end to open a Catholic Worker house for the homeless and guys coming out of prison.

The story of that time is covered in my book Dangerous Memory: Coming of Age in the Decade of Greed.

People thought we were nuts. But it felt natural. Just as natural as when, five years later, we decided it was time to move on and raise our children.

We picked a town in northern Ontario where all the mines were closing, and the local grocery store and high school were shutting down.

We had two young children then. Our third would come a few years later. There was no job. No plan. Just a gut feeling that this was the right thing to do.

After all these years, we’re still here.

Rowing against the tide was always a more natural rhythm.

For a time, I worked as a drywaller and a roofer. But what Brit and I really wanted to do was write. And so we began to learn our craft.

We started with freelance pieces and then ran our own magazine for a while. We wrote books and have been writing ever since.

Even when we were poor, our house was full of books. It still is.

I had never paid much attention to fiction. Perhaps I thought there were more important things to study in politics and history than to lollygag with literature. Brit always said I needed to open my eyes.

Lately, though, I have been reaching out to Zola, Dickens and Dostoevsky to help me understand a world that makes less and less sense.

I’m not sure how, but stories seem to help.

I have just finished The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov. How did I miss this wild book before?

Bulgakov stays with me. And for the first time, our black cat has me spooked.

And speaking of spooked, I am celebrating the dark month by listening to the audiobook of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. I take it with me on the long walks, stirring up the fallen leaves in the forest. It is a good companion as the cold wind flutters, and darkness falls like a curtain.

This November, the world feels more uncertain than before and time flies faster than it ever did. Brit and I have changed a lot. But in other ways, not so much.

As for the midterms? Yes, they will come. And there will be fallout. A great deal of analysis and planning will be needed. The MAGA machine won’t go quietly. They will become more enraged and more unhinged.

No matter what happens, Canada will not be out of the trouble zone.

But those are battles yet to be fought.

For me, I am taking the day to enjoy the changing of the season. It’s our anniversary, and I am thankful that we are still here.

Still rowing against the tide.

Two Scorpios who see promise in the darkest month.

Brit Griffin’s latest book is The Haunting of Modesto O’Brien

You can read her current reflections here

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