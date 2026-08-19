Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
11h

'It's the planet, stupid' is going to be on my lips. Thank you again, Sir!

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Geoffrey Hart's avatar
Geoffrey Hart
11h

Pre-global warming Earth: Sitting comfortably on a stove's heating element with the heat turned off.

Early global warming: turning the heat on low until it's uncomfortable but maybe not a problem.

Current global warming: steadily increasing the heat until it becomes lethal.

"Net zero": letting the heating element keep warming at the current rate until it becomes lethally hot, but slower.

Negative carbon emissions: turning down the heat before it kills you.

Net zero isn't enough.

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