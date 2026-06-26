What the heck is NovaRed Mining up to?

This American company set up shop under a Vancouver address and brought US military experts onto its board.

Then they appointed Kristi Noem, who has a notorious reputation for her role in Alligator Alcatraz and her constant attacks on Canada. She was also barred from indigenous homelands in South Dakota for her attacks on Indigenous people in her home state.

And this woman is going to help get a copper mine started in British Columbia?

Little wonder there was such outrage.

But NovaRed hasn’t backed down. Instead they’ve gone one step further, hiring Katie Zacharia, a former Homeland Security spokesperson.

But that gig didn’t seem to go well. The Daily Beast described Zacharia’s sudden departure in the headline: New DHS Mouthpiece Quits Over Ties to ICE Barbie’s Alleged Lover

The article reported that Zacharia was ousted due to her close ties with special government employee Corey Lewandowski, who’s been accused of having an affair with former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and potentially benefiting from government contracts.

NovaRed Mining says they brought Zacharia on because of her “ability to navigate complex stakeholder environments and help organizations communicate their vision will support our efforts to create long-term value for shareholders.”

Her background, however, is that of a total Trump booster.

Zacharia describes herself as a “Trump-ette.” She has appeared on Fox and claims to be a “senior communications advisor” to Truth Social - the online screed page for Donald Trump.

What is going on here?

NovaRed doesn’t have a mine. They have a mining claim in British Columbia, and they need to generate a lot of money to get this claim assessed.

But they don’t seem to have much money.

The Tyee reports that, according to Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte Chartered Professional Accountants,

“NovaRed has not generated any revenue and has accumulated losses of $735,597 since inception. These events or conditions, along with other matters... indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

Why is a company with so few financial resources loading up with US military experts, Kristi Noem and a woman who says she advises Trump’s rant page?

Kristi Noem has no business in Canada. Neither does Katie Zacharia.

The Resistance and Meidas Canada Network have been encouraging people to keep the pressure on.

Call (or text) CEO Brian Goss at 775-340-2395

info@novaredmining.com

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