Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Scott Gilbert's avatar
Scott Gilbert
17hEdited

NovaRed isn't a company, it's a false front for Trumpism in your country. Period.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
17h

It is apparent that NovaRed is a bad actor and they don’t care. Time might be better spent writing to federal and provincial regulators to demand an investigation into what this company is up to and to oppose any approvals they need to develop their claim

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