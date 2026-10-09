Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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LynnD 🇮🇪's avatar
LynnD 🇮🇪
Oct 9

I agree, it's deeply upsetting to see this bitterness rise again. And I honestly believe there is only one side driving this. The 'green' side, as you called them, are allowing themselves to be upset by it however - I wish they had just said 'Right, if you're still that bothered about it, have your silly archaic march'. But I can understand why the history makes them recoil from these aggressive intrusions. I think people are doing their best to let them off with their march, but it's painful.

The Orange Order is the equivalent of Maga - feeling that a rise in equality means a loss of status for them. No longer on top, they can't accept the reality that most of NI has been living in for decades now. It will take legislation to end this, and that's a big ask.

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LynnD 🇮🇪's avatar
LynnD 🇮🇪
Oct 9

No, there hasn't been in a long time.

Back in the day - around 1995 - I worked in Monaghan town. Monaghan is another of the counties of Ulster that are in the Republic, with the third being Donegal. A drive home to Galway involved driving along what was known as the 'Concession Road', a road which meandered over the border and back multiple times, but had no checkpoints.

In the 90s, you could tell that you were (temporarily) in the north because (a) the road markings changed and (b) the quality of the road was miles better in the north.

Given the changed economic circumstances of Ireland now, the pattern goes the other way, with the quality of the roads being better in the south. The markings are still different, and now the road signs are in miles up north snd in km down here. NI is not doing so well economically, with its budget being massively boosted by transfers from Britain. Which is generally considered to be a major reason why the support for reunification remains somewhat tepid! 🙂

So there's some local knowledge for you! And don't feel too bad about not knowing stories about ancestors five or six generations ago - or indeed about what happened here after they emigrated. I bet you know a lot about Canada!

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