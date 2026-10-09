I grew up in a world far away from the sectarian violence of Northern Ireland. But as a kid, the terrible stories of the Troubles hung at times like a long shadow.

My family was a mixture of Protestant and Catholic — Orange and Green, they called it. But both sides got along amazingly. At family parties my two Grannies loved to sing,

“Oh it is the biggest mix-up that you have ever seen

My father he was orange and my mother she was green.”

My Grandfather Charlie Angus was a member of the Orange Lodge. Back in the day, you couldn’t get a job in Ireland or Scotland without being a member of the order.

I grew up on the story of Charlie’s arrival in Canada as an immigrant.

My Granny told us that as the ship landed in the port at Quebec City, he looked out the porthole at his new country, took his bowler hat (the symbol of the Orangemen), and tossed it into the water. He was done with the old world and the sectarianism that divided the people.

My Granny shared his hatred of sectarianism. She was horrified by the violence in the Troubles. I grew up with her passionate denunciation of sectarian hate.

It was natural as a Member of Parliament to put my time into building links between Canada and Ireland to support the Good Friday Agreement and the Irish peace process. The growing reconciliation over the last three decades has been a beautiful thing to see.

This is why I was deeply concerned to learn that efforts are underway to resurrect the hate — through a march of intimidation on the Garvaghy Road in the peaceful community of Drumcree.

For over a week now, there has been a confrontation forced by the local Orange Order, who are demanding the right to march down the Garvaghy Road in the small Catholic enclave in a largely Protestant town.

This isn’t a local service club or fraternal order out for an annual parade — it was a march of intimidation and threat.

The people of the Garvaghy Road remember the dark days of the 1990s when police batons were used to beat the Catholics into their homes and paramilitary violence accompanied the marchers. Twenty-one Catholics were murdered in the protests against the marches.

The most notorious was the firebombing that killed three little boys – Richard (10), Mark (9) and Jason (8) Quinn. Their deaths shocked the country.

The local Orange chaplain, Reverend William Bingham, declared:

“No road is worth a life."

Then came the Good Friday Agreement and the long process of reconciliation.

Northern Ireland has advanced a great distance from those dark days. However, a recent court decision allowing the first march in three decades has threatened to open the door to hate.

But the people on the Garvaghy Road have made it clear they are not going back to darkness. They have taken control of the road with music, celebration, community spirit and determination. Where once there were firebombs and police shields, there is singing and people sharing picnic lunches.

Many Protestant leaders are also stepping up to support the people of the Garvaghy Road. They don’t want to go back to the dark times either.

It should not be lost on us that the Garvaghy resistance is happening on the 90th anniversary of the Battle for Cable Street in East London where in early October 1936, British fascist leader Oswald Mosley led his band of blackshirt fascists on a march through the Jewish Cable Street area of East London.

It too was a march of intimidation and threat. And like the Garvaghy Road march today, it was perfectly legal.

But the people came out to stop the fascists.

They defied the police batons and horse charges. It has been reported that well over 100,000 people came out to clear the streets of the Nazis. It was a turning point in UK politics and the beginning of the end of the Blackshirt movement.

On the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street, people marched through London with banners denouncing the rise of fascists in this generation. Many people carried signs of solidarity with the people of Garvaghy Road.

From Cable Street to the Garvaghy Road, the anti-fascist slogan No Pasaran — they shall not pass — is being heard across generations.

Earlier this week, I sat down with Ciarán Quinn from Derry to discuss what is happening on the Garvaghy Road, the history behind the confrontation and why the resistance in Drumcree matters.

I want to share that conversation with you. Please take the time to watch.

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