Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
7d

WoW. What a great story to start the week. 🙏🤗🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
7d

Now Canadians and the world needs to make anything Musk owns stock crash!! The evil he and Trump have caused Ukraine with SpaceX needs to be punished by every shareholder and fund immediately dumping that stock.

If the company’s shares become worth Pennie’s then the company will either have to sell ( EU might do a better job as owners) dump Musk or focus on honest customer service.

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