Katie Zacharia’s four-day tenure as White House press secretary was an unmitigated disaster. But she wasn’t the only MAGA rager who went down in flames this past week. Kristi Noem also got fired — again.

There are few in the MAGAverse as toxic as Noem, and her firing as Donald Trump’s special ambassador for the ideological “Shield of America” should have drawn more news. But Katie’s catastrophe was so spectacular she managed to put Noem in the shade.

What a team.

These two have been joined at the hip in a disastrous run of ideological excess.

I don’t normally waste time thinking about the malevolent characters who populate the Magaverse, but I know Katie and Kristi.

So do Canadians.

The story I want to tell is of how Canadians put the run on them and how our collective action shut down the Nova Red Mining scheme.

But before we get there, let’s put the hiring (and firing) of Katie Zacharia in the context of the fascist gong show in Washington.

When Donald Trump appointed her as his new press secretary, many in the media assumed she would be the latest interchangeable blonde and Botox culture warrior sent out to battle against the Woke American media.

Trump said he hired her because she was a super “fan”.

This part was true. She described herself as a “Trumpette” — one of those women who dye their hair blonde and promote all things Donald Trump.

But her handling of the Washington press gallery was staggeringly incompetent even by MAGA standards. It opened the president to a whole new level of ridicule. Some felt she was so fake that she could have been a Mar-a-Lago AI avatar or (as one journalist described her) a “Zach-Bot.”

When the media began digging into her credentials, they learned she had falsified her claim to be a practicing lawyer. This has led to a demand for criminal investigations.

The scandal exposed incompetence in the White House, where the most basic vetting for important posts isn’t being done. The government makes decisions based on Trump’s arbitrary whims. He liked Katie because she was a Fox TV gladiator.

Nobody was going to tell the president what he didn’t want to hear. And the results were disastrous. As CNN reported:

“In one fell swoop over the course of a week, the White House confirmed how rudderless, impulsive and hubristic its entire operation is — and with just a few weeks to go before voters render their judgment on it in the 2026 midterm elections.”

This is a textbook example of “onagrocacy.”

The term, meaning “government by braying asses,” was coined by philosopher Benedetto Croce to describe Benito Mussolini’s regime.

Croce noted that megalomaniac rulers promoted those who would say anything to get the great leader’s approval. The result was the disastrous running down of public institutions by grifters and bootlickers.

Speaking of disaster, let’s now go to the Canadian part of the story.

In late June, a junior mining company NovaRed Mining announced that Kristi Noem, former Homeland Security director, had joined their board.

NovaRed had an option on some ground in British Columbia that it was claiming would be the next big copper venture. Although NovaRed was an American scheme, they set up an address in Vancouver to take advantage of the Canadian mining credits.

At this point, NovaRed was just a one-in-a-million penny-stock company pitching the promise of a big payout. They were at the stage where junior mining companies try to create buzz by bringing on experienced board members.

Junior companies tend to look for people with a track record of bringing mines into production, or financial wizards who can attract big investors.

Not NovaRed. They went MAGA.

Onagrocacy for the market.

Hence the hiring of Noem. But if they thought that tying themselves to one of MAGA’s most notorious faces would attract market excitement, they were wrong.

People across Canada were outraged.

Noem has a horrific human rights record and has shown appalling disregard for the law. Canadians didn’t want her anywhere near a natural resources project in our country.

On June 29th, I held a press conference calling out Noem and NovaRed. What followed was an incredible grassroots campaign where Canadians from coast to coast to coast, flooded the company’s phone and email lines.

The stock, which had recently been near two dollars a share, began to plummet.

This is when they brought on Katie Zacharia.

In their press release, NovaRed attempted to reassure potential investors that Zacharia had the “ability to navigate complex stakeholder environments and help organizations communicate their vision will support our efforts to create long-term value for shareholders.”

Given that the stock was in free fall, you would have thought Zacharia’s first job would be damage control. But it quickly became apparent that she was even more damaged goods than Noem.

Before getting on Trump’s radar, Zachariah had been an online troll accusing Democrat Chair John Podesta of being a “pedo.”

This kind of debased public discourse is the training ground for would-be MAGA stars, and her relentless trolling for Trump got her a job as Kristi Noem’s spokesperson at Homeland Security.

But Katie was an immediate disaster. Shortly after taking the position, she was forced out under a cloud of controversy.

The Daily Beast reported that there were unsavoury allegations of Zacharia’s “close relationship” with Corey Lewandowski, who was being accused of having an affair with her boss, Kristi Noem.

Ick.

Zacharia got the boot, as did Noem.

They brought the same disastrous chemistry to NovaRed mining.

NovaRed stock plunged from a high of $2 to a mere $0.05. That’s a 97.5 % loss in just three months.

The CEO was given the boot, the company was forced to change its name, and it gave up its copper option in Canada.

The crushing of NovaRed Mining was a total victory for grassroots activism.

And yet, because Zacharia kept playing loyal house troll for the Trump regime, she was promoted to spokesperson to the president.

Will people remember the Katie scandal even three months from now?

Who knows. But she is the perfect symbol of the corrosive incompetence that has defined this movement from day one.

The White House presents itself as a squalid Reality TV franchise which keeps the public occupied while the tech bros, oligarchs and Trump crime family loot the global economy.

At least in Canada, we can say that when it comes to Noem and Zacharia, we took out the trash.

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