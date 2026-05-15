Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Jeanne Hodgson's avatar
Jeanne Hodgson
4h

I love the story and, I would love to visit the; 'Gentle Island'. The only thing that's holding me back is work. However, I will get there.

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Bette j Harley's avatar
Bette j Harley
4h

Good people doing good things!!! Congratulations Rosie!

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