With the summer and fall tour calendar taking shape, we thought it might be fun to revisit the story of how one person, who had never organized before, brought the Meidas Canada Resistance Tour to their community of North Rustico.

Have you heard of North Rustico? It’s a little fishing village on the north shore of Prince Edward Island. But last year it wasn’t even on our radar until we received an email from a reader, now a dear friend, named Rosie.

She wrote:

Hello, I'm writing in hope that Charlie Angus might come visit us in beautiful Prince Edward Island. I have been inspired by the Elbows Up tour, it has definitely given me a sense of hope for our future! I live in beautiful North Rustico PEI and we would be so excited to have Mr. Angus visit our lobster fishing village. We have a beautiful new arena that would be an awesome place for him to speak, oh my goodness that would be absolutely amazing! Thank you for considering.

A lobster fishing village? Are you kidding? Hell ya!

We sent Rosie our planning document — the same one we share with every interested local organizer. It includes tips and ideas, event examples, logistical requirements, and sample graphics from other tour stops, like Guelph, Picton, Kingston, and Oshawa.

Then we waited.

Organizing a resistance tour event is no small thing especially if it means flying to another province. We knew we had to be patient while Rosie considered what would be involved.

A couple of weeks later, Rosie wrote back requesting a short call to “touch base and ask a few questions.”

In the time between emails, Rosie had:

secured a venue

put a plan in place for tickets and found a volunteer to help design a poster

worked out ideas for a community speaker to host the event, recommendations for a great local restaurant, and thoughts on accommodations

All she needed from us was a date.

Charlie with event organizer Rosie and volunteers Val and Mike

And just like that, North Rustico became a stop on the Resistance Tour and the first town hall after the Meidas Canada Network was launched.

The event was sold out and the energy in the room felt like an east coast kitchen party - with incredible live music and a bake sale to raise money for a local women’s shelter.

That’s the whole model: grassroots, people-powered, locally driven. Resistance is rooted in community. You don’t have to be a seasoned organizer; you just need to care and be willing to try. We’ll help every step of the way.

If you think you might be interested in bringing the Resistance Tour to your community send an email to meidas@charlieangus.ca

Rosie did it. Maybe you can, too.

— Charlie

P.S. Minutes before the town hall, Rosie and her partner Mike got engaged! We were honoured to be there for the moment and really excited to be returning to PEI in July for their wedding!

See you soon, Rosie!