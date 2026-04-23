Perhaps you’ve seen the comments from U.S. trade negotiator Howard Lutnick, who insulted Canadians on the eve of the CUSMA trade agreement?

He said Canadians “suck.”

The U.S. trade negotiators then said that in order to get a new agreement, we have to “pay to play” — ie, offer up massive concessions before the United States would even begin to talk with us.

This is the politics of the shake-down.

It fits a worldview driven more by the likes of Vladimir Putin than a democratic ally.

Last year, Lutnick said Canada was as ungracious as Ukraine for not saying “thank you” to the United States. This, after they launched a one-sided attack on our sovereignty and economy.

Canadians did not bend and kiss the ring. In fact, we responded with an unprecedented boycott of all things American, to the point that we have cost the MAGA economy billions of dollars.

Forbes writes that the Canadian boycott is causing a massive, sustained hit to the U.S. economy that shows no signs of slowing.

Clearly, if the Americans were serious about negotiating a fair agreement, they would pull Lutnick from the game.

But his insults and threats will only stiffen our resolve.

Keep up the pressure fellow resisters, we’re in this together.

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