Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Steff L's avatar
Steff L
Apr 23

Habits are formed after 10 weeks, so after all this time, this Canadian can say she will NEVER visit the US ever again, and has stopped buying anything US. Easy peasy now!

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IM Citizen's avatar
IM Citizen
Apr 23

Nutlick can go do exactly that. 🇨🇦 💪

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