Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Kier Atkinson 🇨🇦's avatar
Kier Atkinson 🇨🇦
12h

If we're going to start arguing about whose job it is.... we're in big trouble.

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Virginia's avatar
Virginia
12h

I clicked “like” but obviously I do not like this information. Unfortunately, I very much fear this is true.

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