The evidence of foreign interference in the attempt to break up our country is becoming too obvious to ignore. We are witnessing a repetition of patterns that were used in Donbas and Brexit.

And yet there seems to be no sense of urgency from government officials over the emerging evidence of offshore bad actors and direct interference coming from the United States regarding the Alberta referendum.

Earlier this month, I made a public call for Anton Boegman, the new Commissioner of Foreign Influence and Transparency, to investigate the allegations.

Specifically, I asked him to look into the meetings held by White House officials and a group of Alberta separatists. According to media reports, there was discussion of a $500 million fund to help the separatist cause.

Who was at those meetings?

Who arranged for these separatists to meet with top American officials?

Who put the issue of foreign funding on the table for discussion?

What we are dealing with is an unprecedented threat to our national sovereignty.

Two weeks ago, I wrote to Mr. Boegman because, under the terms of the new Foreign Influence and Transparency Act, he has the mandate to compel witness testimony and gather documents.

This week, I received a response.

But not from Mr. Boegman.

The email came from an anonymous Public Safety account that simply refers to itself as “Media Relations”. In the letter, signed by “Spokesperson,” I am asked to correct my statement.

They point out that, although Mr. Boegman has received approval from both the House of Commons and the Senate, the government has not yet brought the Foreign Influence and Transparency Act into force.

Fair enough.

This would be in line with growing media criticism that the government has been “slow-walking” the response to foreign interference, and at this crucial moment, Mr. Boegman’s post remains empty.

But even if Mr. Boegman was on the job, the email stated that my request for an investigation was not appropriate because it fell outside his mandate.

“Spokesperson” writes:

The Commissioner will not have a mandate to conduct criminal or national security investigations. Matters involving potential criminal activity, national security concerns, or electoral integrity fall within the mandates of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), other security and intelligence organizations, or electoral oversight bodies.

On this, I am somewhat confused.

Under Section 2 of the Act, the office of the Commissioner clearly has the jurisdiction to investigate “arrangements”.

arrangement means an arrangement under which a person undertakes to carry out, under the direction of or in association with a foreign principal, any of the following activities in relation to a political or governmental process in Canada: (a) communicating with a public office holder; (b) communicating or disseminating or causing to be communicated or disseminated by any means, including social media, information that is related to the political or governmental process; (c) distributing money or items of value

The Act states that its jurisdiction includes investigating interference in “the holding of an election or referendum.”

If discussions with a foreign government over hundreds of millions of dollars to aid in the breakup of our country are outside his mandate, then what possible role would he play?

“Spokesperson” also stated that I have been misdirecting requests to the office, and those requests are going to the wrong mailbox.

I searched earnestly for the correct email for such an important post. I used the one that was provided online.

Apparently, I am to tell you to direct your concerns to the “general inquiries” online form at Public Safety Canada.

So there you have it.

Canada is being inundated with offshore actors attempting to create division in our country, and discussions have been made with top officials representing a government that has stated we don’t have the right to our sovereignty.

That’s as serious as it gets. But the concern at Public Safety Canada is that people are being directed to the wrong mailbox.

When it comes to foreign interference, Canadians are on their own.

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