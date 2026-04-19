Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Melly's avatar
Melly
Apr 19

My daughter and I were part of the 4%. We visited Ottawa in March. Loved it. We’ll be back. Elbows up Canada. 🍁

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M & J Gyokery's avatar
M & J Gyokery
Apr 19

When Amazon closed four huge warehouses and laid off all of their staff in Quebec, I wrote to the Premier of Quebec and said, "You have the water & hydro and now empty warehouses, why don't you grow lettuce, celery, tomatoes, etc. using hydroponics which Canadians can buy instead of veggies from California. I'd pay a little more for Canadian produce. Besides, that's how they grow

pot!"

In March I bought really nice strawberries marked "Greenhouse Grown in Canada". Perhaps, just maybe, they were grown in Quebec. Hope so.

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