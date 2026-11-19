Fellow resisters,

A quick but important reminder for everyone wishing to donate to support our campaign to get urgently needed medical supplies to children’s hospitals in Cuba.

Please send all donations to The Niagara Warehouse of Hope to ensure they are properly directed to the Cuba campaign.

Please do not send donations for this campaign to The Resistance or Charlie Angus.

There are three ways you can donate:

By e-transfer sent to email niagarawarehouseofhope@gmail.com and include Cuban Children in the memo. By cheque: Make cheques payable to The Niagara Warehouse of Hope and include Cuban Children in the memo. Mail to: 46 Broadway Ave., St. Catharines, ON L2M 1M4 Online: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/150662

We have been overwhelmed by the generosity since launching the campaign and our team working right now in Cuba have been amazed at how Canadians are stepping up.

Thank you so much!

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