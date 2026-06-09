Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
2h

I'm an American and I couldn't agree more. Thank you, Sir.

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
2h

Canadians, don't take this lightly. Trump and his billionaire sponsors would like nothing more than to see a province of Canada separate. What he may not realize is that some US states might see a similar opportunity to "disengage" from the US federal government. Elbows Up, and keep them there.

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