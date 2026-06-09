This past week, the ambassador of a foreign country, Pete Hoekstra, publicly stated that Canada’s sovereignty would be a “great discussion” in the upcoming trade negotiations with the Trump administration.

Mr. Hoekstra revealed his contempt for Canada, its history, and its values. But his comments also signal an escalating level of foreign interference and intimidation from the Washington regime.

We must take these threats seriously.

I am particularly concerned about attempts to destabilize our nation by promoting the Alberta separatist cause.

We are seeing an explosion of online foreign actors spreading disinformation and hate about Canada and Alberta. This pattern of fake pages and offshore BOT farms to stoke division is right out of the Brexit playbook.

I was member of the parliamentary committee on foreign online interference following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. I participated in the international hearings on electoral interference in London and then in Washington.

We saw the pattern of foreign actors exploiting front groups and stolen personal data to upend democratic elections.

It was a playbook from Donbas to Brexit to Trump 2016 to the election of Jair Bolsonaro.

All of those red flags are present in the Alberta separatist campaign, including the notorious Internet Research Agency of Russia. They played a pivotal role in Brexit and the 2016 Trump victory and were subject to a major Justice Department investigation after it was too late.

Is Canada naïve enough to think things will be different this time?

But the most serious threat to Canada is coming from the White House.

For this reason, I am calling on Anton Boegman, the newly appointed Foreign Interference Transparency Commissioner, to launch an investigation into efforts by the Trump administration and other political actors to destabilize our country.

Specifically, I am asking him to investigate a series of meetings held between top State Department officials and a small group of Alberta separatists.

In February 2025, Donald Trump stated that the only way Canada could win concessions in trade negotiations was to agree to give our nation over to the MAGA regime.

That same week, then-Prime Minister Trudeau told business leaders that Trump was serious about his determination to break our nation.

Within days, a group calling themselves the Republican Party of Alberta, led by an ex-US Marine, filed papers with Elections Alberta with the stated goal of breaking up our country. They deliberately adopted the name of the foreign political entity determined to destroy our nation.

Less than two month later, a group of Alberta separatists were invited to the first of a series of meetings with US officials in Washington.

Alberta separatist Dennis Modry stated,

“I met the senior U.S. administrative officials just a couple steps away from the president himself. “When we walked into the conference room, the first comment was ‘we recognize and support Alberta becoming the sovereign nation.”

Who arranged this meeting? Are Canadians expected to believe that this marginal group could call up the White House and simply walk through the door? Were these meetings organized by the American embassy in Ottawa or from the White House directly?

Mr. Modry states the first meeting was in a boardroom just a couple of steps from the president.

So who represented the President in these meetings?

Modry claimed that the $500 million offer was put on the table to make the transition from Canada possible.

Which American officials made this financial offer?

I share Premier David Eby’s concern that what we are facing is treason.

Treason and conspiracy.

The Alberta separatists claim that discussions were held on propping up Alberta’s currency in the event that Alberta tried to break away from Confederation.

Who was authorized to make this offer? Was Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent or any of his staff part of these negotiations?

Mr. Bessent has openly stated that the breakup of our nation is a priority of the Trump administration.

I also want to raise the issue of the massive leak of the personal information of every single voter in Alberta.

It is essential that we determine who has accessed that stolen data.

Is there a connection between the Michigan-based 10Xvotes apps, the separatists and the stolen data?

Is there any connection to Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, who had heavily promoted the 10Xvotes APP?

We cannot treat the theft of voter data as simply a privacy breach it must be investigated through the larger lens of foreign threat.

Under Section 2 of the ACT, the Commissioner has the full authority to investigate foreign interference in provincial referendums.

Under the same section of the ACT, he is obligated to investigate financial arrangements being offered by foreign powers.

I have read the federal inquiry into foreign interference of 2024, and there is nothing in any of that evidence that comes even close to the allegations of meetings with foreign officials and offers of money to break up our country.

Imagine if you will, if say China or Iran invited Canadian citizens to top-level meetings in those national capitals with a plan to break up our country, they would rightly be charged with treason.

In the past, the Canadian government has expelled diplomatic staff from foreign embassies who interfered in our national interests. None of those countries openly discussed breaking up our nation.

Will there be an investigation into the US embassy’s role in potential political interference?

And will there be consequences if those links are uncovered?

The Commissioner has the power to summon witnesses and compel them to give oral or written evidence on oath or solemn affirmation.

He has the power to compel documents.

He must act.

This is not about trusting in the polling. This is an organized destabilization campaign to undermine our nation at a time of unprecedented threat.

I have three clear asks.

First, I call upon Anton Boegman, the Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner, to launch an investigation into the role of foreign actors from the United States and other offshore actors in this attempt to destabilize Canada’s domestic politics.

Second, I urge Foreign Minister Anita Anand to call in Ambassador Pete Hoekstra and demand an explanation for his interference in our country’s affairs. Are we to believe he didn’t know about offers of money being put on the table from the White House to drive the breakup of our nation?

Third, I call on the people of Canada to write to Commissioner Boegman and demand that he take the threat to our sovereignty with the utmost gravity it deserves.

This is our country, and we are under threat as never before.

Every Canadian has a stake in the outcome of this investigation.

Our sovereignty is at stake.

Fellow resisters, we must make every effort to preserve our democracy and independence. So that we might remain a nation rooted in democratic values – true, north, strong and free.

The Government of Canada has not provided a public email address for contacting the commissioner. Instead we’re supposed to contact the Department of Public Safety’s media office to speak with him: media@ps-sp.gc.ca

Mail correspondence for Commissioner Boegman can be sent to:

Office of the Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner

Public Safety Canada

340 Laurier Avenue West

Ottawa, ON K1A 0P9

1-800-830-3118

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