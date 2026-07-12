For the last 120 years, the gold mines of northern Ontario have generated enormous wealth. In the first half of the century, they relied on immigrant workers who laboured underground for low pay.

The theft of visible gold, known as highgrading, fuelled a large black-market economy. In some ways, the entire local economy was implicated in the trade of the precious flakes. But moving the stolen gold to larger markets was tightly controlled by the mob.

Everyone knew who worked for the mob in the north. Nobody ever ratted them out.

For this week of our Summer Sunday Reading Series, I want to share a piece I have written on highgrading. A variation appeared in my 2001 book Mirrors of Stone: Fragments from the Porcupine Frontier.

I hope you enjoy.

Joe Basill Gets Whacked

On a warm Thursday evening in 1924, Joe Basill found himself bleeding to death all over a downtown street in Buffalo. It was a bad end to what should have been a sweet deal. Joe had come to Buffalo looking to sell gold highgraded from the Porcupine.

Instead Joe learned a tough lesson about messing on other people’s turf.

The cops called highgrading Ontario’s biggest crime. The politicians said it was a cancer eating at the provincial economy. The mine managers warned that highgrading crippled the future of the mines and robbed the shareholders of what was rightfully theirs. But such sentiment couldn’t buy you a half-filled glass of flat draft in any beer parlour in the Porcupine region.

Tell a guy who risked his life every day in the narrow-vein gold stopes that he had an obligation to the shareholders. Try raising sympathy for the plight of the investors among people who had a father die from silicosis or had seen widows and children put out on the street.

Even a priest in one of the poorer French Catholic Churches reminded his parishioners that it was God that had put the gold in the ground and some of it belonged to the people.

The gold ran in silica-laden veins, often unseeable to the naked eye. On average, it took a ton of rock to produce a quarter ounce of gold. The lucky mines counted on those few precious veins where the gold values ran thousands of dollars to the ton and VG (visible gold) glistened in the light of a miner’s lamp. These gold stopes were known as jewellery shops. A few good highgrade veins could offset the costs of maintaining a number of lower-grade stopes.

The men working at “the face” were always on the lookout for the glint of gold. Stolen highgrade flowed out of the gold mines like water through a sieve. Miners packed gold fragments into unfinished sticks of bread in their lunch kits. They pulled out tooth fillings and filled the cavities with gold chips. They stuck flakes under their fingernails, balanced chunks under their tongues.

The mines cracked down and made the men strip and walk past security guards on surface. But the highgraders simply shoved vials of gold up their ass and walked through smiling. The mines invoked random strip-searches, but the gold still slipped out — shipped to surface in broken stoper drills, swallowed in packages, hidden in boot bottoms.

In the 1930s the price was five dollars an ounce — the going rate paid to miners willing to highgrade. The stolen gold was sold to “fences” — men who would smelt the gold ore and have it moved down to the main markets in mob towns like Buffalo, Detroit or Montreal.

Their gold, pegged at $35 an ounce (on the legitimate market), could be turned around for as much as six times that amount from black-market buyers in the far east. In the years following World War II, it was estimated that the Porcupine mines were losing between one to five million dollars a year (over $92 million US in today’s value) to highgrading.

The preferred method of smelting was to set up a pot belly “Quebec stove” in a farmhouse out in the sticks. The gold would then be poured into small, easy to hide “buttons” varying in value from $500 to $3,500.

It was just such a farmhouse out in Stock Township that the cops found the body of David Palmer on the morning of May 14, 1943. He had been beaten so badly that robbery was immediately ruled out. No thief would have wasted the energy. Somebody wanted Palmer dead in a very serious way.

The night before he got whacked, Palmer certainly seemed in a hurry to wind up his affairs. He was planning on moving as far as he could from the Porcupine. After the killing, one of Palmer’s buddies turned himself in, not as a suspect, but as somebody begging protection from the cops. Sure, it was a highgrade killing, but nothing ever came of the investigation. After all, you’d never connect a bum like Palmer to the highgrading kingpins.

In general, however, the highgraders knew that the less they leaned on people, the smoother things would go. People liked highgraders. Their presence in the community was seen as a way of evening the playing field. They offered the guy at the bottom a chance to take his own cut out of the riches reserved for distant millionaires.

Every small store had a set of scales in the back where flakes of stolen gold were bartered to pay off the grocery bills or to buy the Christmas gifts for the children.

Highgrading depended on the Robin Hood factor. A good fence had to be able to move around in a rat’s-ass town with everybody — from the paperboy up to the chief of police — knowing exactly who he was and what he was doing. He could only achieve this if the general population felt that, somehow, some way, there was something in it for them, too.

It didn’t always work, of course.

Frank DeLuca was a good fence. He’d been in the Porcupine since 1937, first acting as a dancehall operator and then moving full time into bootlegging and gold running. Deluca used to spend his time in the bootleg joints betting fifty bucks on a turn of the card.

In ‘48 the cops found Frank with his belly slit open. The official police report suggested a shakedown — a couple of punks trying to fleece him for some of that easy highgrade money. But one of the stories going around the beer parlour was a little different.

Frank, they say, double-crossed on a sale in Detroit — substituting brass buttons for gold. Detroit boys put the word out in Timmins, and Frank was a goner.

“At least four prominent citizens of Timmins are known kingpins in the highgrading racket and are protected by the fear of death, Murdo Martin, New Democrat Member of Parliament, said today, ‘Anyone informing against them would be risking his life,’ he said. ‘They all appear to be very nice fellows. They have big cars and nice homes but no visible means of support. People here know from experience that the higher-ups in the highgrade racket don’t fool around with informers....several people involved in the racket have disappeared.’” —Toronto Star, January 5, 1963

The real skill in a good highgrading operation was finding the runners. These were the links to the southern markets, and the cops were always on the look-out for runners. The more respectable the runner, the better chance of getting through. The best runners were women -- ones that looked like school teachers.

The fact was, cops just weren’t that comfortable doing a frisk down where it counts. One cop did and found a set of measuring weights hidden in the girdle. If a woman could hide a set of weights down there, who knows what else they could hide?

Despite crackdowns by mine management and a special provincial crime squad dedicated to busting the highgrade rings, the blackmarket thrived. People laughed at the pronouncements of the official highgrading squad.

Sure, the cops nabbed a lot of hapless miners trying to walk off mine property with highgrade in their lunch boxes, but they never so much as graced the steps of the resident highgrade kingpins. This, despite the fact that everyone knew damned well who were running the rackets.

The Toronto Star was bold enough to give very accurate descriptions (albeit without names) of the four or five major players known to run highgrading in the Porcupine, but it didn’t matter. In the Porcupine, these men were untouchable.

Even when a low-level highgrading ring was busted, the juries showed surprising leniency.

Here’s a classic tale: the private mine police call the local police to raid a house on suspicion of highgrading. While the highgrader kept the cops busy on the main floor, his wife tossed thousands of dollars of evidence out from an upstairs window — right into the waiting arms of a company security guard.

And when she appeared in court, she was bold as brass, saying she wasn’t the one who tossed it. Must have been somebody else who looked like her. And the jury let her off. Lack of witnesses to verify the mine cop’s testimony.

All of which brings us back to Joe Basill.

He couldn’t fence, and he couldn’t run. When his wife first came up to the Porcupine from Hamilton, they nabbed her on the train for liquor violations. The Basills were damaged goods from the beginning. No sooner were they back in Hamilton than the cops had her nailed again, this time for holding highgrade.

They missed Joe by a flash. He fled to Buffalo hoping to contact the big boys and sell the rest of the stash. But that’s not the way it worked out. Three of the Buffalo boys explained this all to Joe as they drove up alongside him on the street.

Joe nervously glanced around — seeing potential witnesses all over. But the Buffalo boys didn’t seem to care. They took their time chatting with Joe Basill, and then when they were done, they pulled out their pieces and blew him away.

Bad luck for Joe, but a good reminder to everybody else back home that when it comes to selling highgrade, you play by the rules or not at all.

McIntyre Mine Board of Directors in 1913, with J.P. Bickell in front with gold bars. (Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre)

For more information, click here for the book Mirrors of Stone: Fragments of the Porcupine Frontier

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.