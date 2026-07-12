Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Eady's avatar
Karen Eady
2h

Charlie, thanks for sharing these wonderful stories. Please keep them coming.

Reply
Share
Rita Cloud's avatar
Rita Cloud
3h

well, that was informative, Thanks!

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture