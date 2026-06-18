You have to be a special kind of toxic to be kicked out of the Trump inner circle.

But that’s exactly what happened to Kristi Noem.

Noem made a name for herself overseeing the brutal deportations and establishment of American concentration camps.

Which is why it is appalling that Canadian exploration company NovaRed Mining has hired her as an advisor while looking to advance a copper project in the Similkameen Valley of British Columbia.

The press release states that Kristi Noem will provide NovaRed with “strategic perspective in government affairs, regulatory matters [and] stakeholder engagement.”

Stakeholder engagement?

As an “expert,” will she be brought in to advise on negotiations with Indigenous people? In her home state of South Dakota, she was barred from all tribal lands for the way she treated and disparaged their communities.

Regulatory matters?

Is that expertise rooted in her defiance of the US federal courts after she was ordered to stop the illegal deportations of men to the notorious El Salvadoran prison camp who were denied legal representation or fair process?

A number of those deported stated they suffered rape and torture at the hands of the guards. Noem posed for photographs in front of their cages.

Or perhaps her strategic perspective in government affairs comes from her role in opening Alligator Alcatraz, a brutal detention centre that is at the heart of disturbing torture and abuse allegations by Amnesty International?

This happened on her watch. A person with such an atrocious record has no business working in Canada.

And what does it say about NovaRed and their corporate culture that they would hire such a person to represent them?

Fellow resisters, I urge you to contact NovaRed Mining to share your views on Noem.

Email: info@novaredmining.com

Telephone: 1-604-377-8758

Canadian companies should not be rewarding those who have built their careers on cruelty and contempt for human rights.

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