Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Charlie Angus / The Resistance
1d

Fellow resisters, I urge you to contact NovaRed Mining to share your views.

Email: info@novaredmining.com

Telephone: 1-604-377-8758

Canadian companies should not be rewarding those who have built their careers on cruelty and contempt for human rights.

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Charlie Angus / The Resistance
21h

You can also email Brian Goss, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed Mining Inc: briangoss@novaredmining.com

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