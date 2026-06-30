Canadians were shocked and offended when it was announced that Kristi Noem was brought on as a strategic advisor to a Vancouver-listed mining company. Noem’s horrific human rights abuses as head of homeland security raise serious questions about why NovaRed Mining brought her on to help their British Columbia exploration venture.

Kristi Noem represents a clear threat to Canada’s security and to our economic independence. Copper is a key strategic mineral that is vital to Canada’s diversification strategy to free us from the grip of the United States.

Her presence in this sector raises too many red flags to be ignored.

Kristi Noem has shown contempt for our sovereignty time and time again. She targeted our nation. She lied about us on multiple occasions and falsely claimed that we represent a serious threat to the American people.

All with the deliberate intention of undermining trust with our number one trading partner.

Canadians have not forgotten her deplorable stunt at the Haskell Library on the Vermont-Canadian border where she insulted our sovereignty and claimed that we were not a real nation. She lied in stating that this symbol of longstanding friendship between the two nations was a centre for international drug smuggling.

It’s appalling behaviour. But what can you expect from a woman who brags about shooting puppies?

The issue of copper is key. Donald Trump has claimed that Canadian copper poses a national security threat to the United States. National security threat– that’s what you say about narco gangs and terrorism.

He made this statement as he appointed Kristi Noem as his envoy to his so-called Shield of the Americas.

Kristi Noem was given quasi-diplomatic status by Donald Trump on a military-political coalition of right-wing states offering intelligence support to the Trump agenda of controlling the Americas.

Canada is not part of that coalition. But now Kristi Noem has been brought on as a strategic advisor by a company that is stacking its board with US military connections.

Are we to assume her role in this Canadian copper venture is a side hustle, separate and apart from her work as Donald Trump’s envoy on ensuring American dominance in the hemisphere?

Our Prime Minister rightly sees copper and other critical minerals as key to building stronger economic ties with our democratic allies in Europe. This strategy defies Trump’s Monroe Doctrine that insists that Canada must be turned into a weak vassal state serving American interests.

But in order for Canada to bring new copper mines into production, careful and respectful negotiations with First Nations in British Columbia will be required. I have spoken with people in the industry who are rightfully worried that a toxic personality like Kristi Noem could undermine trust and seriously impact the development of new projects.

In her time as South Dakota governor, her toxic relations with Indigenous nations resulted in her being banned from all of their homelands.

And she will be involved with a company that will negotiate with Canadian First Nations?

This is ridiculous.

Nova Red is a company whose chief executive lives in Nevada.

The company has populated its advisory board with a sequence of high-profile United States hires: a retired US Army colonel with intelligence experience in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia; a retired US Navy commander who conducted Cold War classified air reconnaissance and Gulf War combat support; Kristi Noem with her toxic reputation as a key Trump loyalist.

The company has doubled down on their MAGA focus by hiring Katie Zachariah, who describes herself as both a Trump-ette and an advisor to Donald Trump’s TRUTH SOCIAL.

But because they have obtained a Canadian postal address, they will be eligible for a huge array of Canadian tax credits.

This company raises multiple red flags. And questions must be asked about their stance on corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), which is key for any mining company. The ESG provisions show investors how a mining operation will handle issues such as human rights.

Kristi Noem’s human rights abuses should have made her an anathema to any corporation looking to establish a credible reputation in Canada.

Amnesty International has done a major investigation into the torture and abuse at Alligator Alcatraz, where Kristi Noem posted photos of herself standing in front of the cages.

Amnesty documented “A deliberate system to punish, dehumanize and hide the suffering of people in detention.”

Over 32 people had died in detention by the end of 2025 under Kristi Noem’s watch.

Noem oversaw illegal deportations of people not convicted of any crime to the El Salvador concentration camp.

What does she bring to the table other than human rights violations, allegations of torture and defying the federal court?

And yet, she has been welcomed by this American group of military and Trump loyalists who are setting up to do business in Canada.

I am calling on the Federal government to recognize that Kristi Noem’s involvement in this company raises serious national security concerns.

She is an official of the Trump regime. If she is providing strategic advice on Canadian resources, then Canadians deserve to know what that means.

Is she receiving shares or options?

I don’t see anything to suggest that NovaRed Mining has the finances to pay for someone like Ms. Noem.

Is she being paid by the Trump regime to help advance this company?

I am asking the Minister responsible for Innovation, Science and Economic Development to review NovaRed under the Investment Canada Act and determine whether there are any national-security concerns.

A simpler solution is to ban her.

Let’s remember that one of the first acts under this Prime Minister was the banning of the Irish hip-hop group KneeCap. The reasons for their banning were arbitrary and false, and yet the government moved ahead.

If they can ban Kneecap, why the hell would they welcome in Kristi Noem?

I raise these concerns as the economic threat to Canada continues.

The Gordie Howe Bridge remains closed. The Trump regime continues to threaten and intimidate us. Kristi Noem’s hatred of our nation has been made abundantly clear.

We must see her presence now as a serious threat.

We must have a full investigation into Ms. Noem’s role in Canada’s copper mining sector and whether she is working on behalf of herself or as an envoy to Donald Trump.

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