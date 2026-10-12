Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Catherine Beck's avatar
Catherine Beck
Oct 12

I agree with you completely, Charlie. Thank you.

On another matter, I am gleeful. Ukrainian just drones took out 3 massive Russian data centres...and hateful bot traffic has been almost eliminated!!...just weeks before the Alberta separatist vote and less than a month before the US midterm elections!

Moreover, reports are that Trump stored the keys etc. for his crypto coins (Liberty Financial) on those Russian servers. Bye bye, all that scammed money!!

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
Oct 12

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing".

-attributed to Edmund Burke.

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