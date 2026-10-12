This past Friday, the Trump administration announced a scorched-earth war against the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In doing so, they have put the global community on notice.

We either bend to the gangster regimes in Washington, Moscow and Tel Aviv or stand up for the international rule of law.

It is put up or shut up time.

But the media were distracted from the nature of this threat. Their focus was the theatrics in the White House where an enraged Donald Trump was reacting to the news that he wasn’t receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

The award was given to South African Navanthem “Navi” Pillay, a former judge on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

But don’t get fooled by Trump’s idiotic behaviour. This was a Trojan horse moment for MAGA to wage war on the international rule of law.

Who would have thought we would find ourselves at such a moment?

But the road map was there for anyone to see. It goes back to the 75th anniversary of the Holocaust in Jerusalem.

World leaders came together at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial to recommit to a promise to the survivors of Buchenwald. Those starving survivors emerged from the death camp carrying homemade signs that stated — NEVER AGAIN.

The principle of Never Again was coded into international law with the UN Genocide Convention of 1948. From the Genocide Convention came the Geneva Convention on war crimes (1949).

Following the horrors in Yugoslavia and Rwanda, the world came together to establish the Statute of Rome (1998), which held leaders accountable for crimes, and this led to the establishment of the International Criminal Court.

In Jerusalem in 2020, global leaders were there to remember the Holocaust and to recommit that such crimes never happened again.

I was there as a member of the official Canadian delegation and found myself in the same room with Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin and Vice President Mike Pence.

What I didn’t realize was that they had already set out to destroy the principles on which the post-Holocaust world had been built.

Netanyahu used the Holocaust commemoration to push his own agenda. He gave a speech demanding war on Iran.

He didn’t bother to state that Israel had rejected the Statute of Rome and vowed to ignore the jurisdiction of the ICC. It put Israel in a select club with Putin’s Russia, Trump’s America and the rogue state of Sudan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin cut the ribbon to unveil the Memorial Candle monument in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020 [Amit Shabi/Pool via AFP]

The men who came to commemorate the worst crimes of the last century would soon be responsible for this century’s worst crimes.

Putin began the attack on international law with his brazen war crimes in Ukraine.

Netanyahu went much further, creating what Naomi Klein has called the moral tear in the universe with the Gaza genocide.

Now the United States has declared its intention to tear the court apart brick by brick.

The excuse for this attack was the Nobel committee’s decision to award the 2026 Peace Prize to Navanthem “Navi” Pillay. She represents the best of the principles formed out of that original global convention of 1948. As a former jurist on the ICC, she was the chair of the recent UN study that found Israel guilty of committing genocide in Gaza.

The Nobel Committee were clearly sending a message of support to the increasingly beleaguered ICC. MAGA certainly got the message.

Marco Rubio responded by declaring war on the court. The White House has imposed total sanctions - tools that are normally only reserved for terrorists and narco gangs: to cut off credit, shut down IT and cut off cloud access to the court.

Anyone or any organization providing legal or technical support to the ICC will be treated as an enemy of the United States.

Rubio has demanded that “allied” countries that have relied on US military support must go along with the attack on the ICC or face the consequences.

This is a less-than-subtle threat against the European Union, which is facing increasing threat from Russia.

But if Rubio thought the world would bend, he was mistaken.

Within hours, Canada, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan issued a statement declaring their determination to protect the work of the ICC.

This sets the stage for a serious showdown.

The Western allies will be forced to show just how far they will go to block the immense financial tools the United States uses against its enemies.

Under Trump, the White House’s power to “debank” select enemies has been used with increasingly arbitrary disregard. If Western allies block these tools, it would signal the end of American post-war hegemony.

The White House won’t let this happen without a fight.

They have shown their willingness to burn 80 years of alliances to protect the interests of the triumvirate of evil — with their crime boss in the Kremlin and the genocide promoter in the Knesset.

Trump made it clear that this war on the ICC was about defending Netanyahu.

“Just so you know… he [Rubio] is not trying to defend me, he is trying to defend Bibi (Netanyahu) and various other people.”

The US is pushing a showdown with the West as Israel’s war crimes spread to the West Bank. Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has been pushing a campaign of nightly murders of Palestinians who live and work in the West Bank.

“I think we should be doing 30 to 40 targeted assassinations per night. Not just those who pose an immediate threat. There are people there who don’t deserve to live … They are not even people.”

Ben Gvir posted images of a hanging post to kill Palestinians who fought back. It harkened back to the dark days of the Nazi regime when the hanging of Jewish resisters and partisans was part of the German terror regime.

It is bitterly ironic that an 80-year alliance that was founded to stop lawlessness and war crimes would be broken apart by those who want to return the world to the kind of crimes that led to Babi Yar, the rape of Nanking and Buchenwald/Auschwitz.

Rubio is forcing the Western nations to choose where we stand in this moment of history. We either stand with the monsters or recommit ourselves to the promise made to the survivors of Buchenwald.

Canada helped establish the international rule of law. We were instrumental in the Statute of Rome and the establishment of the ICC.

Our message has to be clear: whatever the consequences, we will not be complicit with those who commit war crimes and atrocities.

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.