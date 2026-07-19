“This is not a time to be dismayed. This is punk rock time. This is what Joe Strummer trained you for.” —Henry Rollins, 2017

For this instalment of the Summer Sunday Reading Series, I offer the conclusion from my book Dangerous Memory: Coming of Age in the Decade of Greed.

Dangerous Memory traces the history of the 1980s we grew up in with a focus on explaining how the political and economic decisions of that decade continue to impact us today. Along the way, I share my own journey through punk rock activism and my time as part of the Catholic Worker movement.

I wrote the conclusion to the book on the eve of Trump 2.0. Looking back now it feels less like the closing chapter of a book than a warning about the forces that were already gathering.

Let me know what you think.

I spent my whole life waiting for the future, and now it is here. I just thought there would be more time. But I’m not the only one.

As I write this, I can smell the smoke of the burning boreal forest wafting through the open windows. The planet is on fire. It is burning in regions that have never seen wildfires before. Politicians have thrown in the towel on keeping the temperatures from crashing through the dangerous red line of a 1.5-degree global increase.

As governments continue to heavily invest in Big Oil, the talk is about “adaptation.” Yet there is no adapting to suffocating heat domes or disappearing river systems. These are the symptoms of planetary breakdown.

The climate crisis is the cumulative effect of sixty-plus years of excess, failed leadership, and corporate conspiracy. It is a hurricane that has followed me since I was a child. For the longest time, I hoped that this hurricane might stay on the other side of the horizon. But it has touched down, and the storm is only beginning.

This has been our collective story for the last four decades. History didn’t end in 1989; it was deliberately cut adrift. The 1980s were a manufactured chasm that set us irrevocably apart from the world that was before, while promoting the chimera that we had no responsibility for what was yet to come.

In the 1990s and the millennium, life got faster, and memory grew shorter. The response to climate anxiety was to buy ever-bigger gas guzzlers. Statements of defiance and excess. But to what purpose?

Globalization promised just-in-time delivery for all manner of cheap electronics, clothes, furniture. Stuff we didn’t need but purchased anyway. No point repairing. Good for a year. Good for a couple of washes. Pre-landfill. How was it possible to make a shirt that cheap?

Greed was still good. Better, it seemed, than ever. And we were all bewitched by the next generation of gadgets. Wasn’t it neat how they easily supplanted human autonomy—making the need to remember phone numbers, addresses, and directions redundant?

The dopamine hits of shared selfies anesthetized anxiety about rising credit-card debt and lack of long-term job security. Working 24/7 was normal. As normal as an early January getaway to a fenced-off tropical beach at an exclusive resort. But seriously, how was it possible to offer packages that cheap that included the flights, the pool, the beach, and an unlimited bar and meal tab? This was normal.

But it never was, was it? And inside we all knew it.

The forty-year-long fever dream ended as abruptly as the fall of the Berlin Wall. It happened in the first months of the 2020s, when the COVID-19 pandemic quickly spread around the world. At first, the lockdowns seemed like a timeout from the rat race.

In the long months that followed, we dreamed of what we would do once life got back to normal. But then it became increasingly clear that there was no normal to go back to. And then came the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine. Then Gaza. And then the firestorms and climate chaos. The future is here and it ain’t pretty.

You can grieve, get anxious, or embrace conspiracy theories, but there is no getting around the fact that the era between the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 2020s was a mirage. The most abnormal time in history.

The era when we pissed it all away.

So where do we go from here? Each of us has the responsibility to decide how we as a species go forward in this uncharted land of the future.

This is where lessons from the 1980s might help us find our way. I think back to when I was an eighteen-year-old who believed that ordinary people could stop a nuclear holocaust. I was convinced that boycotts and marches could bring down the South African apartheid regime just as they brought down the Berlin Wall.

At the time, these goals seemed like unattainable fantasies, yet I embraced the fight to achieve them because the alternative of doing nothing was too much to bear. I learned that when enough people come together, what once seemed impossible becomes very possible.

I take hope from the student climate strikes and Indigenous youth protests. There are those who would tell us that such youthful acts of defiance mean nothing in the larger scheme, but from such gestures and actions the seeds of transformation grow.

When I interviewed Bruce Walsh about his time as a young gay activist in the darkest days of the AIDS epidemic, he told me that the fundamental lesson he learned in the 1980s was that change is possible.

“We are always told that people don’t change. Bullshit, they don’t. They do change. Look at how much things have changed by people becoming empowered. I saw how it changed for queer folk. I see it changing for Indigenous people.”

And then he added an unexpected piece of advice:

“To win these campaigns for change, you need some luck. How do you get that luck? You need to show up. You need to get your hands dirty. If you do this, it will change your life. It will give you the confidence to make change possible.”

Luck might seem like a pittance to offer a young generation dealing with the massive problems of climate and economic upheaval, but these forces are not monoliths or immovable facts of history.

When people fight back and build movements of solidarity, there are moments when gaps appear in the seemingly impenetrable wall. If you are there at that moment and you are ready, you can blow that wall apart.

Luck? Perhaps. But it’s about being willing to try, because you know that not trying is a much, much worse alternative.

This is why young workers across North America are pushing back. They’re forming unions and setting up picket lines at coffee shops and grocery stores and taking on corporate digital behemoths like Apple and Amazon. Activist Sam Gindin, who was there during the monumental labour battles of the 1980s, says:

“These non-union workers are taking enormous risks. There is no easy way to respond when we have lived with forty years of this system. It is going to be a real tough fight … but there is a zeitgeist to this time because once people start taking on the corporate power, they begin to see all kinds of other possibilities.”

Maude Barlow, who has spent her life campaigning for a better world, believes that even in a world of climate fires, people are being presented with a unique opportunity.

“There is an incredible amount of good stuff happening. We are winning fights. The need to protect biodiversity is being heard at levels of government that wasn’t heard of before. There is reason for hope, and we need to embrace wise hope. This is not about a ‘don’t worry and be happy’ false hope. Wise hope requires that we look the situation in the eye, learn as much as we can about the crisis, and then take action anyway.”

But other forces are looking to exploit the winds of change by stoking fear in a toxic world of conspiracy, culture war, and blame. Democracy seems to be losing out to disinformation and propaganda. Political extremism, antisemitism, and transphobia are on the rise. Where we go from here is far from certain.

And this is why dangerous memories are so important.

Dangerous memories remind us that these malignant forces have been fought and beaten before. Better choices are within reach.

In Hope in the Dark, Rebecca Solnit writes:

“The status quo would like you to believe that it is immutable, inevitable, and invulnerable, and lack of memory of a dynamically changing world reinforces this view… when you don’t know how much things have changed, you don’t see that they are changing or that they can change.”

She ties it all together with a beautiful phrase: “The branches are hope; the roots are memory.”

Joe Strummer would put it more bluntly: “The future is unwritten.”

There are days when I look at the world and feel more dread than hope, but there are many other days when I am simply overjoyed by the beauty of life around me. And this beauty is worth fighting for.

It brings me back to my youth working with the homeless and the marginalized on the streets of Toronto. Hope and humour always came from some of the most unlikely people who knocked on the door asking for help. I learned that, in order to be transformed, you have to be willing to open the door.

And when I felt burned out and bruised, wanting to give up the work, I would remember a quote from Dorothy Day that served like a kick in the arse:

“No one has the right to sit down and feel hopeless. There is too much work to do.”

There is a hell of a lot of work to do now. Some of that work will need to be systemic and political. But there is work that can be done in our communities, in building up our own fragile relationships and local eco-systems.

Call it mutual aid climate style.

Call it punk rock time.

And so, yes, I am full of both dread and hope. And I really, really hope we will be lucky at a time when the odds are stacked against us.

It may not seem like much to offer a young generation facing the collapse of Antarctic ice shelves. But if you look at history, you quickly learn that hope and luck in the face of dread is all we have ever had.

They can’t fail us now.

For more information, click here for the book Dangerous Memory: Coming of Age in the Decade of Greed

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— Charlie

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