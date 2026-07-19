Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
16m

What an excellent reminder.

When I hear people my age (60s) grumbling about you people, I remind them of what an enormous task we have dumped on them. I believe that it is our duty to help them as much as we possibly can with resources and accurate information of where the cracks in the wall used to be.

I too remember my young years of great optimism…. It felt like if we could just protest, organize and push a little harder, then world peace was just a couple of years away.

When our letters and arguments managed to get same sex marriage legalized, we felt equality across society was possible. When there were agreements for nuclear weapons, land mines, climate change… we felt that we had the power to create a better world.

Then people turned inward and started assuming they didn’t need to participate. The stock market, investing, making wealth became the big shiny goal for most people. Things went from we to me across much of society. I even remember many women strongly believing the feminism was bad and really not needed anymore. Somehow believing that the fictional 1950s life was much better.

Memories, ACCURATE memories are needed to help the next generations navigate this mess.

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Meg Salter's avatar
Meg Salter
25m

The roots are memory, so here is some memory. When I was very young, women couldn’t get a loan without a husband’s signature, there was no no-fault divorce, abortions were mostly illegal, birth control pills had just started and women were confined to low paying pink ghetto jobs. Generations of women have devoted their entire lives to creating more equal opportunities for themselves, their children, men and women. Of course there’s more to go, but my daughters live very different lives than I did. So yes of course, change happens. It takes persistence, fire in the belly and comradeship. We never do these big things alone, or just for ourselves. .

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