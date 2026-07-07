Imagine my surprise to receive a letter from the Ambassador of the United States.

Last fall, Ambassador Pete Hoekstra wrote to thank me for recognizing “the shared values that define both of our countries.”

He was responding to comments I made condemning the murder of MAGA activist Charlie Kirk. Mr. Hoekstra wrote to say that he agreed with me that “political violence of any kind has no place in the world.”

But it was the “any kind” part that struck me.

I had indeed condemned the murder of Charlie Kirk, but I had framed it within the larger issue of the growing toxic language coming out of the MAGA movement, which has made political violence more likely.

Since then, I have watched Mr. Hoekstra use his position in Canada to undermine the very “shared values” he praised in that letter. At a time when Canada faces clear economic and political threats from Washington, he has repeatedly chosen to gaslight Canadians.

In the lead-up to Canada Day and the Fourth of July, Mr. Hoekstra took to Canadian media to promote a wide array of obvious falsehoods.

He claimed that it was a “myth” that Canada had paid for the Gordie Howe Bridge. He said Canadians were wrong to think the United States had singled us out in Trump’s unilateral trade war. He raged about the Canadian boycott of American booze while presenting the unilateral 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum as reasonable.

These are lies.

But it shows the kind of predatory relationship we are in with the United States since Donald Trump’s reelection.

When a predator lies to you, they aren’t trying to fool you. They know that you know that what they are saying is a lie, and they say it anyway. It’s a way of showing their power and disdain.

Mr. Hoekstra has also mastered the politics of victimhood.

He presents himself as someone who just doesn’t understand why Canadians are so upset and treats our attempts to hold our ground as signs of bad faith.

At the same time, he accuses us of foreign interference and then holds a Fourth of July event where he invited far-right media to the Ambassador’s residence.

Among the invited guests was Tamara Lich, who is under house arrest. Ms. Lich played a leading role in the convoy occupation that called for the overthrow of a democratically elected government in Canada. Mr. Hoekstra made sure to get his photo with her.

He is laughing at our democracy.

That is why I’ve issued a public challenge to “Lying Pete”.

If Ambassador Hoekstra believes his claims can hold up to scrutiny, he should come on Meidas Canada to debate the facts.

Let’s discuss the ongoing attack on our national sovereignty. Let’s have a real conversation about what shared values between our two countries should actually look like.

I don’t expect him to accept, but Canadians deserve to hear the challenge.

Check out the Meidas Canada video where I debunk his lies.

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