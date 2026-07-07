Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Anne Kennedy's avatar
Anne Kennedy
2h

I think every Canadian should send Hoekstra a postcard saying please leave Canada and don't come back!

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Dr. Dauna Crooks's avatar
Dr. Dauna Crooks
2h

Go for it Charlie! Hoekstra plays the “gee folks, I don’t understand why you are so mad”. He thinks Canadians are stupid and buy his downhome talk. He is trumps mouthpiece and not much more. His Ambassadorial talent is ZERO! He does not want to understand Canada, our politics or our view of the USA. It is not Americans that get us disgusted but Trump and his incompetent administration.

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