Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Andrew Nicholson's avatar
Andrew Nicholson
14h

Ask some farmers to come with their muck spreaders like the French do. That should keep MAGA happy. Pigs in shit. (Except pigs are more useful)

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Edward Butts's avatar
Edward Butts
14h

A couple of Trump wannabes with Trump’s watchdog in Canada.

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