This weekend, the Maple MAGA movement will gather in Ottawa for the “Strong and Free” conference and Pierre Poilievre will be there to rally the troops alongside Danielle Smith.

They’ve invited MAGA Ambassador Pete Hoekstra and the militant Trump supporter Mike Pompeo to discuss the “winning combination” for bringing the MAGA movement to power in Canada.

The event comes as the smouldering dumpster fire of Alberta separatism threatens to ignite into a four-alarm fire that could damage Canada very badly.

This morning, Lisa Blackburn, our Meidas Canada Network analyst from Nova Scotia, has a report on what is at stake. Fellow resisters, we ignore the machinations of the far right in Canada at our peril.

Please watch.

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