Marco Rubio’s latest threat against the International Criminal Court (ICC) should have made headlines. Instead, it was barely noticed.

Perhaps we have grown numb to American leaders invoking violence and openly defying the international rule of law.

Nonetheless, Rubio’s decision to quote the Roman leader Pompey as a reason to go after the international rule of law was chilling:

“Stop quoting laws to men with swords.”

In some ways, this was typical Rubio bombast. No doubt, it was meant to make the world quiver in our boots over American resolve. Rubio is always making these “you are with us or against us” threats to the Europeans.

To listen to Rubio is to listen to the “defence of White Christian civilization against the hordes” demagoguery. I am surprised he hasn’t quoted Nazi bandit Hermann Göring:

“I know of two kinds of laws: those who are with us and those who are against us.”

Rubio has two obsessions: destroying Cuba and destroying the International Criminal Court.

Ever since the 1948 Genocide Convention, the world community has been strengthening international law to ensure that the horrific crimes of the Second World War – Babi Yar, the Rape of Nanking, the Warsaw Ghetto would never happen again.

The ICC is key to enforcement.

But Israel, Russia, the United States and Sudan have openly repudiated these laws that protect civilians and aid workers from murder. What we have witnessed in Sudan, Palestine and Ukraine is a return to a dangerous dark age.

For Rubio, it is about a return to the glory of Rome.

Americans have always looked to the Roman Republic as a role model. At one time, their notion of the great leader was Cincinnatus (yes, a city is named after him), who agreed to take control of Rome in a crisis but walked away from the temptation of dictatorial control once the job was done.

Having served the people, he returned to his farm.

Pompey was a long way from Cincinnatus. He made his name raising an army to support the dictator Sulla and was so brutal as a young leader that they called him the “teenage butcher.”

No doubt, Pompey would have opposed the ICC and their mandate to investigate the murder of journalists, the bombing of hospitals and the wanton killing of children in Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan.

So while Rubio has shown he can find historic quotes on Goodreads, he misses the backstory.

Pompey put his faith in the sword. He undermined the Republic and then fell out with Caesar. He tried to escape by fleeing to Egypt, where King Ptolemy had his head cut off by mercenaries.

The head was paraded through the city on a lance.

Men with swords.

To Pompey and Rubio, I would offer a quote from the Book of Matthew:

“Those who live by the sword die by the sword.”

Rubio’s war on the ICC is a war on behalf of criminal regimes in Russia and Israel.

The United States has targeted the institutions and officials tasked with investigating the war crimes in Gaza. Trump sanctioned Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory, Francesca Albanese and Canadian jurist Kimberly Prost of the International Criminal Court.

The sanctions brought in against these women were the extreme economic targeting that would normally have been reserved for narco lords and Russian oligarchs. Instead, it was used to attack those working to uphold the international statutes on war crimes.

David Crane, founding Chief Prosecutor of the UN Special Court for Sierra Leone, writes:

“If the United States normalizes unilateral force, it signals to authoritarian leaders that aggression is once again an acceptable instrument of statecraft. This erodes the UN Charter’s foundational principle that disputes must be resolved peacefully and that force is a last resort. The United States helped build the post‑war legal order. It cannot selectively abandon it without consequence.”

On August 18, 2026, Marco Rubio designed Tomoko Akane (president of the ICC) and Adboulaye Seye (senior trial lawyer for the ICC) to face heavy financial sanctions for their efforts to “investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute those whose governments have not consented to ICC jurisdiction.”

Then MAGA was enraged when the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navi Pillay, former head of the ICC. A total rebuke of Rubio’s Might Makes Right claims.

Rubio’s coming out this week to wave his sword was as ridiculous as it was offensive. The boast that American might makes right seems hollow as the US abandons the Pacific to China.

As Rubio sings the praises of a nuclear-armed Kim Jong Un.

As the United States can’t or won’t protect its Saudi allies from the Houthis.

And as the White House sends crypto hustlers Kushner and Witkoff to try and sell out Ukraine.

Europe knows the words of the Americans mean nothing. Rubio, Vance, and Trump have betrayed the trust of middle powers that counted on the United States’ word.

But don’t write off Rubio yet. He is by far the most dangerous character in MAGAland. And he is looking to run in 2028.

So what can you do?

If you want to send Rubio a message, support the Break the Cuban Blockade campaign. He is enraged that nobody is listening to his clanging sword.

You can donate to Break the Cuban Blockade by clicking here.

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