Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Mike Ramsay's avatar
Mike Ramsay
18h

Absolutely signed it a week ago. If we can’t have him kicked out and PNG, we can have a public humiliation strategy that renders his position an impotent laughing stock.

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Natalie's avatar
Natalie
17h

✅️ Don't forget the last step, confirmation email.

🇨🇦

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