It’s the dog days of summer, and I wouldn’t blame you if you’re getting tired.

There are days it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed by the constant threat, chaos and menace. Those feelings become more corrosive if we start thinking that we’re facing the threats alone.

But we’re not. In fact, it’s extraordinary to see how Canadians from coast to coast to coast are more determined than ever to stand up for our sovereignty.

The latest polling reveals a feisty determination to fight back and Donald Trump is so frustrated by us that he has resorted to taunts.

Nasty?

Damned right.

Even staid publications like The Economist and The Globe and Mail have noted that Canadians are in fighting mood.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

The pundits assumed that Canadians would get tired and eventually fall back to old habits — visiting Disneyland, yearning for American bourbon.

But 20 months into the fight, Canadians show more determination than ever.

What has made the resistance possible is that the success lies in the small actions each of us takes. If each of us does our part, however small the effort may seem, these actions accumulate into an impenetrable wall of defiance.

This is why Donald Trump is so freaked out.

He built his game plan on being able to shout, threaten and shake down world leaders. But he has no way of fighting back against the millions of actions that Canadians take every day when we make decisions about purchases or planning a vacation.

The boycott has caused enormous damage, and there is nothing the MAGA machine can do about it. Hence the impotent rage of people like Howard Lutnick who calls us “losers” or Pete Hoekstra saying he’s not interested in trying to understand us.

The message is that if you do your part, you can trust that your neighbour will do theirs and we will get through this.

And so, I am coming back at you to ask one more action.

If you are a Canadian citizen, please sign parliamentary e-petition 7531 calling on the government of Canada to make Ambassador Pete Hoekstra persona non grata.

https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-7531

Does a parliamentary petition have the power to force Pete Hoekstra out of the country? No, but if enough people sign, then it forces a conversation about the role the US Embassy is playing in interfering in our affairs and working to sabotage our longstanding relations with our next-door neighbour.

The petition sends a message to Washington that Canadians are not intimidated or fooled by the constant gaslighting coming from the US Embassy in Ottawa.

The petition was prepared by fellow resistor, Leanne Walker from Calgary, Alberta and introduced by Member of Parliament for Saanich—Gulf Islands, Elizabeth May.

The legislative branch of Parliament has approved the wording for this petition as being credible and in order. It reads:

Petition to the House of Commons Whereas: U.S Ambassador Pete Hoekstra has repeatedly made public statements undermining the Canada-U.S. diplomatic relations, including characterizing the 2025 Canadian federal election as “anti-American”;

Ambassador Hoekstra has normalized the Trump administration’s threats to annex Canada as the “51st state,” describing such rhetoric as a “term of endearment”;

Ambassador Hoekstra has accused Canada of interfering in U.S. domestic politics while himself making repeated interventions in Canadian political discourse inconsistent with diplomatic protocol;

Ambassador Hoekstra has been linked to a Michigan-based voter identification app used by the Alberta separatist Centurion Project, while claiming no knowledge of its use; and

The Alberta Prosperity Project met with U.S. State Department officials three times between April 2025 and January 2026, with Hoekstra claiming no knowledge of those meetings, raising serious questions about U.S. diplomatic interference in Canadian unity. We, the undersigned, residents of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to: 1. Formally declare Pete Hoekstra persona non grata and request his removal as U.S. Ambassador to Canada; 2. Raise with the United States the pattern of conduct by Ambassador Hoekstra inconsistent with the Vienna convention on Diplomatic Relations; and 3. Direct a parliamentary committee to review U.S. diplomatic interference in Canadian domestic affairs.

Fellow resistors, if you are a Canadian citizen, please sign the petition.

Hundreds of thousands of signatures would send a clear message of what we think about these efforts to undermine our country.

It may seem like a small act, but if enough people come together, it will show how determined we are.

https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-7531

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