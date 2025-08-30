UPCOMING TOUR STOPS

MAY 26 - NORTH BAY, ONTARIO - SOLD OUT

JUNE 17 - OAKVILLE, ONTARIO

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/building-solidarity-community-w-charlie-angus-halton-tickets-1978659509858?aff=oddtdtcreator

JUNE 18 - LONDON, ONTARIO

For tickets: https://actionnetwork.org/ticketed_events/charlie-angus-the-resistance-tour-hosted-by-the-london-fanshawe-federal-ndp/

PAST TOUR STOPS

Want to bring the Meidas Canada Resistance Tour to your community? Email meidas@charlieangus.ca with the subject line: TOUR REQUEST - [Community Name]