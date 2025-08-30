Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Meidas Canada Resistance Tour

UPCOMING TOUR STOPS

MAY 26 - NORTH BAY, ONTARIO - SOLD OUT

JUNE 17 - OAKVILLE, ONTARIO

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/building-solidarity-community-w-charlie-angus-halton-tickets-1978659509858?aff=oddtdtcreator

JUNE 18 - LONDON, ONTARIO

For tickets: https://actionnetwork.org/ticketed_events/charlie-angus-the-resistance-tour-hosted-by-the-london-fanshawe-federal-ndp/

PAST TOUR STOPS

May be an image of text that says "ACADIA UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF POLITICS SYDNEY TAYLOR MEMORIAL LECTURE PUBLICTALK March 3 6:30pm FOUNTAIN COMMONS delivered by CHARLIE ANGUS Memberof Parliament ofCanada, 2004-2025 Songwriter, musician, lead singer with Juno-nominated Grievous Angels. Member, Council Canadians Co-developed Pledge for Canadians Author of books, including Dangerous Memory Grassroots activist Leader with The Resistance Hostof Meidas CanadaNetwork. THERE ARE NO BYSTANDERS INTHE AGE OF MONSTERS Where Canada Goes From Here Sponsored By: Environmental SustainabilityStudies English &Theatre Manning Schoolof Business Law Schoo Dietetics Political Program n's&Gender Studies Officeoft theDean theFacultyofArts of the Provost & Vice President Academic"

Want to bring the Meidas Canada Resistance Tour to your community? Email meidas@charlieangus.ca with the subject line: TOUR REQUEST - [Community Name]

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