Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
2h

I'm with you, Sir. Thank you for the reminders of what really matters-- for our common humanity, and for the good of the whole world

Reply
Share
Mike Davidson's avatar
Mike Davidson
1h

What a heartwarming post. Thank you very much, sir, ☀️you've just brightened my day!

Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture