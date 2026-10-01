Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Gabriel Sekaly's avatar
Gabriel Sekaly
Oct 1

The National Post & Mr Goldstein are truly vile. Calling for the execution of Mr Lewis for decrying the Genocide in Gaza is way over the line. This exemplifies the Zionist mindset - dehumanize the Palestinian people, attack anyone who supports them and play the victim - cry antisemitism - whenever Israël, its leaders or its actions are justifiably criticized.

Imagine if a Muslim leader invoked the Quran and called for the murder of a Canadian political leader. The National Post would decry “Sharia Law” being imported to Canada and smear the Islamic community. But of course, in this case, the US-owned National Post, promotes hatred.

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Lauren B. Davis's avatar
Lauren B. Davis
Oct 1

Appalling. I am horrified but not shocked. Netanyahu is the one putting Jews at risk. In recognizing the atonement Jews (and the rest of us) are called upon to make over this ongoing genocide, Avi Lewis is exhibiting what is at the heart of Judaism, by which I mean moral clarity, standing for justice, and caring for the neighbor. Perhaps those attacking him would do well to read two books: Benjamin Moser’s ANTI-ZIONISM and Peter Beinhart’s BEING JEWISH AFTER THE DESTRUCTION OF GAZA. Both authors are observant Jews.

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