Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Missy G's avatar
Missy G
19h

Very well played Madame Joly! Now let’s hear the main stream media give you the credit you deserve after all their criticism in the past few weeks

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IM Citizen's avatar
IM Citizen
19h

I support Avi's and Stiles' push for nationalising steel whereby Canada and our workers would control industry instead of constant hijacking and threats by corporate giants. Also tired of Canada giving billions to these guys just for them to back out of deals.

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