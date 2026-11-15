Laid-off Stelco workers are going back to work. With back pay. A few months ago, this would not have seemed possible.

The narrative being promoted was that Canada’s steel giant could no longer compete — that our industry was folding in the face of US competition and tariffs.

It was all BS.

Canada’s steel industry was being deliberately done in by the MAGA tycoon who lied to the Canadian people when he pushed to get control of the Stelco plants at Hamilton and Nanticoke.

The federal government stared him down and forced him to wave the white flag. This is a huge win for Canada in the face of the ongoing attempt by MAGA to destroy our industrial capacity.

Minister Melanie Joly, who led the fight against the Stelco owners, is now turning her sights to Stellantis for shutting down its Brampton operations and shifting production to Illinois.

Let’s look at the two cases and what it means for Canada’s industrial sovereignty.

Earlier this year, Stelco CEO Lourenço Goncalves announced 500 layoffs at the steel mills at Hamilton and Nanticoke, citing poor markets and the trade war.

This was a lie.

In 2024, Goncalves purchased Stelco, a competitor to his own company, Cleveland-Cliffs, with the express purpose of taking out Canadian competition.

To get federal approval for such a monumental takeover, he had to make specific commitments in writing. He promised to maintain employment for at least 1776 unionized workers and 603 salaried employees.

He also committed to support Canada’s industrial steel policy. But once he got control of Stelco, Goncalves made it clear that he had no intention of supporting Canada.

The Cleveland-Cliffs CEO is a boastful Trump supporter. He cheered the arbitrary 25% and 50% tariffs even as they threatened to destroy Stelco and Canada’s industrial heartland.

Speaking before Congress, Goncalves repeated Trump’s talking points, blaming Canada for the trade problems and claiming that,

“Canada believes it has a birthright to sell everything they produce into the US market.”

He said the CUSMA agreement would collapse and that this would be a good thing for US industry:

“We need manufacturing in the United States, not Canada.”

Goncalves told Congress that he purchased Stelco to “block Stelco from selling steel into the US market.”

These words might have pleased the MAGA president, but they set the stage for a showdown with Canada.

Minister Melanie Joly accused Cleveland-Cliffs of acting in bad faith over the purchase of Stelco.

She gave Cleveland-Cliffs a deadline to rehire the laid-off workers, or she would take the company to court. Joly also made it clear that Canada was willing to take control of Stelco and operate it for the benefit of the Canadian people.

Goncalves was shocked that Canada would stand up to him and claimed that the Canadian government was to blame for his problems.

Nobody believed him.

He then whined that he had become “persona non grata” in Canada.

In the end, he caved. He rehired the workers and paid them back pay.

This is a huge win for Canada. But the problem remains: a militantly anti-Canadian owner is in charge of a key strategic asset.

The government will need to keep up the pressure on Stelco and, if necessary, nationalize it to defend Canada’s interests.

Now let’s talk about Stellantis’ decision to shift Jeep Compass production to Illinois.

Just a few years ago, the company pushed the federal and provincial governments for help diversifying its Brampton operation. The Canadian people gave them $200 million in support.

But then they responded to Donald Trump’s call to move production to the United States. The federal government have told them that, if they leave they are on the hook to pay back the subsidies. Stellantis is claiming that we are being mean to them.

Simple fact: they must pay up.

In their decision to walk away from Canadian operations, they are misreading the importance of the Canadian market. Until recently, nearly 50% of American-made cars were sold in Canada. Then it dropped to 40% and, in just over a year, to 28%.

This dramatic drop is the direct result of the Canadian boycott. Canadians are shifting purchases to Canadian-made. The decision to move the Jeep Compass to the United States has effectively killed its sales in Canada.

So how big a deal is this?

Canada is the number-one export market for US-made vehicles. If you add up the next ten biggest markets, total sales would still be smaller than Canada’s.

Many of the vehicles in the North American market are made with parts from either side of the border. The tariff war has raised costs by about $6,000 per vehicle in the United States and hasn’t created more jobs.

As for the Canadian market — GM sees the future. They have invested over $1 billion in Silverado operations in Oshawa. Canadians are choosing Canadian-made vehicles, and there are many great models to choose from:

The RAV4 and Lexus NX are made in Cambridge.

The Honda CR-V is made in Alliston. The Chrysler Pacifica in Windsor. The Silverado in Oshawa.

Ford heavy-duty trucks are made in Oakville.

As for the showdown between Stellantis and Minister Melanie Joly? I am betting on her. In the showdown over Stelco, she showed nerves of steel.

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