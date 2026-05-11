Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Carol's avatar
Carol
4h

Just finished Louise Penney’s book Black Wolf

It’s so close to our real world situation

And you are right Mr Angus

It is too bad humanity could not be more evolved to appreciate this single blue planet and our fellows in a kind and just way

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JPowell's avatar
JPowell
3h

“Fellow resisters, no one is coming to save us. It falls to us to take control of our democratic future” could not agree more. I believe Canadians are of the opinion when Trump’s gone things will go back to normal. I’m afraid the republicans, through gerrymandering and ICE intimidating voters, will get back in and with another 4 years under their belt there will be more pressure than ever on the Canadian economy. Poilievre says he can get a 0-tariff deal, he can, by giving away our natural resources and that’s what PM Carney is trying to prevent. It boggles my mind that Canadian tourism to the US is only down by 40%, what’s wrong with people, I refuse to travel to or through the states, I don’t buy American products unless it’s absolutely necessary and will pay more to support Canadian businesses.

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