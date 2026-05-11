The response to our Meidas Canada Network interview with long-time resistance organizer and former Member of Parliament, Libby Davies was tremendous.

Since airing the episode, we’ve been responding to requests from people across Canada, the U.S., and Europe for her planning documents.

You can get your copies of Organizing for Change: A practical guide for people who want to make a difference and Community Lobbying: A practical guide for people who want to make a difference by emailing info@charlieangus.ca

We’re going to have Libby back on the show. So if you have a comment or question for her, email meidas@charlieangus.ca

Fellow resisters, no one is coming to save us. It falls to us to take control of our democratic future.

That means getting organized.

It means showing up.

It means making our voices heard.

We have to keep this conversation about building grassroots resistance and defending democracy going - send your questions for Libby to meidas@charlieangus.ca

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