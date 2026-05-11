No One Is Coming To Save Us
The response to our Meidas Canada Network interview with long-time resistance organizer and former Member of Parliament, Libby Davies was tremendous.
Since airing the episode, we’ve been responding to requests from people across Canada, the U.S., and Europe for her planning documents.
You can get your copies of Organizing for Change: A practical guide for people who want to make a difference and Community Lobbying: A practical guide for people who want to make a difference by emailing info@charlieangus.ca
We’re going to have Libby back on the show. So if you have a comment or question for her, email meidas@charlieangus.ca
Fellow resisters, no one is coming to save us. It falls to us to take control of our democratic future.
That means getting organized.
It means showing up.
It means making our voices heard.
We have to keep this conversation about building grassroots resistance and defending democracy going - send your questions for Libby to meidas@charlieangus.ca
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Just finished Louise Penney’s book Black Wolf
It’s so close to our real world situation
And you are right Mr Angus
It is too bad humanity could not be more evolved to appreciate this single blue planet and our fellows in a kind and just way
“Fellow resisters, no one is coming to save us. It falls to us to take control of our democratic future” could not agree more. I believe Canadians are of the opinion when Trump’s gone things will go back to normal. I’m afraid the republicans, through gerrymandering and ICE intimidating voters, will get back in and with another 4 years under their belt there will be more pressure than ever on the Canadian economy. Poilievre says he can get a 0-tariff deal, he can, by giving away our natural resources and that’s what PM Carney is trying to prevent. It boggles my mind that Canadian tourism to the US is only down by 40%, what’s wrong with people, I refuse to travel to or through the states, I don’t buy American products unless it’s absolutely necessary and will pay more to support Canadian businesses.