Sir Paul has been on my mind all week. I can’t shake the damned earworm, but I suppose it’s the most appropriate soundtrack for turning 64.

I’ve always loved the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album, but Paul’s tribute to getting older used to get under my skin. Perhaps as a young fan, I thought it a ridiculous thing to ponder.

Sixty-four was so far in the future. A lifetime away.

I only recently learned that Paul wrote the song when he was just 14.

The influence of the trad jazz music that was played in his house in Liverpool is all over the melody and the instrumentation.

Listening to it today, I marvel at the craftsmanship. The song has more than stood the test of the 72 years since teenage Paul contemplated the future:

When I get older, losing my hair

Many years from now,

Will you still be sending me a valentine,

birthday greetings, bottle of wine?

If I’d been out till quarter to three,

Would you lock the door?

Will you still need me, will you still feed me,

When I’m sixty- four? Ooh

And something about this song has always served as a psychological milestone. Listening to it through my younger years, I used to wonder what I would be like when I turned 64.

On my 40th birthday, I felt like I had crossed the great divide. Middle-age. I worried that the great years were behind me.

Lol.

Hell, I hadn’t even thought of a career in politics then. Life was just beginning.

On my 60th birthday, I started complaining to my wife about aches and pains as I entered the decade of becoming a senior citizen.

Brit’s response? “Suck it up.”

She is out in the garden every day. Brit is someone who has waited for the wisdom of the crones since I first met her in our early twenties.

She was right. Suck it up.

So many good people I grew up with never got this far. Others have been hit by hard times and health issues.

Hitting 64 is a magic goal. This morning I feel grateful and I am only looking ahead.

In writing this column, I tried to count how many albums, singles, and box sets Paul McCartney has put out since he turned 64. I lost count. And he is still going strong.

He’s like my awesome mother who began Grandmothers Against Genocide at 85. She is more active and open to the world than I have ever seen her.

As for me? I’m feeling better than ever. More alert, more active, more alive. Kicking at the darkness.

As for the Sgt. Pepper song I used to hate? I take it all back.

Sir Paul, you wrote a masterpiece:

I could be handy mending a fuse

When your lights have gone.

You can knit a sweater by the fireside,

Sunday mornings, go for a ride.

Doing the garden, digging the weeds,

Who could ask for more?

Will you still need me, will you still feed me,

When I’m sixty-four?

Fellow resisters, at 64, I have everything I need but if you want to wish me a happy birthday, here’s an idea:

How about making a donation to help the children in Cuba who desperately need medical supplies?

Our team has organized a fundraising drive to defy the blockade and get supplies to sick children in Cuban hospitals.

It’s a birthday gift that could make a real difference in a child’s life. Your support would mean a great deal to me — even more to the children who need our help.

Click here to donate: https://www.tinyurl.com/CubanHospitals

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