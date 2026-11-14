Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Michelle W.'s avatar
Michelle W.
7h

Happy Birthday, Mr. Angus. Now I'll have that earworm in my head all day, too. I wish you a birthday with all the sweet things in the song and much more. Bless you for advocating for the wee ones in Cuba.

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Anu MacIntosh-Murray🇨🇦's avatar
Anu MacIntosh-Murray🇨🇦
7h

Already did but let’s call it an anticipatory birthday gift! ; ) Such a generous and grand suggestion but coming from you, not a surprise. Happy birthday, Charlie Angus!

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